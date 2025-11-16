Homebound On OTT: India's Oscar Hopeful To Stream From This Date

Homebound On OTT: Homebound has been one of the most talked about movies this year. It premiered at Cannes to a thundering response and has been picked as India’s official Oscar entry. The movie starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor starrer released in theatres in India on September 26. However, its box office response was heartbreaking, Now, the heartfelt drama will look to find a new lease of life on streaming.

Homebound is directed by Neeraj Ghaywan | Image: X

When and where to watch Homebound on streaming?

The film will reportedly begin streaming on Netflix from November 21. Its OTT debut will happen before the Academy announces its longlist of 15 movies in the Best International Feature Film category on December 16. The final shortlist of five movies will be unveiled on January 22.

Homebound's theatrical run ended with ₹2.65 crore collection worldwide. However, the movie earned unanimous praise from critics. Hollywood legend Martin Scorsese serves as an executive producer on Neeraj Ghaywan's directorial.

Homebound is based on a real story

It is inspired by journalist Basharat Peer’s The New York Times article Taking Amrit Home, also titled (A Friendship, a Pandemic and a Death Beside the Highway). It portrays the childhood friendship between a Muslim (Ishaan Khatter) and a Dalit (Vishal Jethwa) who chase a police job that promises them the dignity they have long been denied due to their surnames.