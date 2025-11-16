Updated 16 November 2025 at 22:52 IST
Homebound On OTT: India's Oscar Hopeful To Stream From This Date
Despite being India's entry to the 98th Academy Awards in the Best International Feature category, the box office collection of Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa's Homebound was dismal.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Show Quick Read
Homebound On OTT: Homebound has been one of the most talked about movies this year. It premiered at Cannes to a thundering response and has been picked as India’s official Oscar entry. The movie starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor starrer released in theatres in India on September 26. However, its box office response was heartbreaking, Now, the heartfelt drama will look to find a new lease of life on streaming.
When and where to watch Homebound on streaming?
The film will reportedly begin streaming on Netflix from November 21. Its OTT debut will happen before the Academy announces its longlist of 15 movies in the Best International Feature Film category on December 16. The final shortlist of five movies will be unveiled on January 22.
Advertisement
Homebound's theatrical run ended with ₹2.65 crore collection worldwide. However, the movie earned unanimous praise from critics. Hollywood legend Martin Scorsese serves as an executive producer on Neeraj Ghaywan's directorial.
Homebound is based on a real story
It is inspired by journalist Basharat Peer’s The New York Times article Taking Amrit Home, also titled (A Friendship, a Pandemic and a Death Beside the Highway). It portrays the childhood friendship between a Muslim (Ishaan Khatter) and a Dalit (Vishal Jethwa) who chase a police job that promises them the dignity they have long been denied due to their surnames.
Advertisement
Get Current Updates on Bihar Election 2025 Result Live, India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 16 November 2025 at 22:50 IST