Kingdom Advance Booking Day 1: Vijay Deverakonda's Film Mints ₹1.25 Crore In US Even Before Trailer Release

Vijay Deverakonda starrer Kingdom is all set to release on July 31 after multiple delays. The trailer of the movie is yet to arrive and the buzz is slowing building up. Vijay has tasted commercial failures with his last few movies- The Family Star, Kushi and Liger - and will look to bounce back with Kingdom. The makers have been able to create mystery around the film with limited promotions so far, and while fans wait for more, the advance booking for the US premiere shows have already begun and is witnessing a good response.
According to Venky Box Office, the North America premiere sales have begun in over 200 locations. The movie has sold close to 7100 tickets from 500 shows that are currently open and has collected $145,000 or ₹1.25 crore.
Kingdom tells the story of a police constable, played by Vijay Deverakonda, who goes on a mission for the sake of his brother. Actor Satyadev plays Vijay’s brother, and what happens to him in Sri Lanka and the bond between the two brothers form the core of the film’s plot, according to 123Telugu.
Kingdom also has a reincarnation theme, but more details will revealed after the movie releases. Kingdom has reportedly been made on a budget of over ₹100 crore and needs a blockbuster start at the box office. Bhagyashree Borse plays the female lead, and Anirudh is the music composer. The movie is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri of Jersey fame. The Nani starrer bagged two National Film Awards. The movie was also remade in Bollywood with Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles.
