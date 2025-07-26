Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement

Updated 26 July 2025 at 13:22 IST

Kingdom Advance Booking Day 1: Vijay Deverakonda's Film Mints ₹1.25 Crore In US Even Before Trailer Release

Vijay Deverakonda has tasted commercial failures with his last few movies- The Family Star, Kushi and Liger - and will look to bounce back with Kingdom.

Reported by: Devasheesh Pandey
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom will release on July 31
Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom will release on July 31 | Image: X

Vijay Deverakonda starrer Kingdom is all set to release on July 31 after multiple delays. The trailer of the movie is yet to arrive and the buzz is slowing building up. Vijay has tasted commercial failures with his last few movies- The Family Star, Kushi and Liger - and will look to bounce back with Kingdom. The makers have been able to create mystery around the film with limited promotions so far, and while fans wait for more, the advance booking for the US premiere shows have already begun and is witnessing a good response.

Also read: WATCH | Diljit Wraps Up Border 2 Shoot, Treats Varun, Ahan With Ladoos

Kingdom advance booking in the US off to a good start

According to Venky Box Office, the North America premiere sales have begun in over 200 locations. The movie has sold close to 7100 tickets from 500 shows that are currently open and has collected $145,000 or ₹1.25 crore.

Also read: Did Farah Khan Take A Dig At Deepika Padukone For 8-Hour Shift Demand?

Kingdom stars Vijay Deverakonda as a cop | Image: X

What is the plot of Kingdom?

Kingdom tells the story of a police constable, played by Vijay Deverakonda, who goes on a mission for the sake of his brother. Actor Satyadev plays Vijay’s brother, and what happens to him in Sri Lanka and the bond between the two brothers form the core of the film’s plot, according to 123Telugu.

Gowtam Tinnanuri and Vijay Deverakonda on the set of Kingdom | Image: X&nbsp;

Kingdom also has a reincarnation theme, but more details will revealed after the movie releases. Kingdom has reportedly been made on a budget of over ₹100 crore and needs a blockbuster start at the box office. Bhagyashree Borse plays the female lead, and Anirudh is the music composer. The movie is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri of Jersey fame. The Nani starrer bagged two National Film Awards. The movie was also remade in Bollywood with Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles.  

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published 26 July 2025 at 13:22 IST