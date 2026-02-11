One Battle After Another On OTT: Leonardo DiCaprio's Oscar Frontrunner Locks India Streaming Date, Know When And Where To Watch

One Battle After Another On OTT: Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn and Teyana Taylor star in Paul Thomas Anderson's political drama, which is also one of the biggest commercial hits of last year. Even critics praised the film as it unfolds in the context of political issues that affect USA and the several countries around the world. After enjoying a good run in cinema halls and earning critical acclaim, One Battle After Another has bagged 13 nominations in the upcoming Oscars. While the movie released in India in theatres last year, it enjoyed a modest run at the box office. Now, eyeing Oscar glory, One Battle After Another is all set to stream on OTT.

When And Where To Watch One Battle After Another on OTT in India?

In the lead up to the Academy Awards, all Oscar movies are released in cinema halls in India. Some have already run on the big screens here and others are lined up. Other titles will stream on OTT. DiCaprio's One Battle After Another began its streaming journey in India last year, but it was available on rent. Now, JioHotstar will stream it for subscribers without additional cost.

The streamer announced the digital premiere of One Battle After Another in a post on social media, saying, "Nominated for 13 Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director & Best Actor, #OneBattleAfterAnother, streaming February 26 onwards on JioHotstar (sic)." One Battle After Another is a father-daughter tale of political resistance in the face of recurring oppression.

Advertisement

Leonardo DiCaprio is vying for a Best Actor Oscar for One Battle After Another | Image: AP

Also read: Naagin Actress Surbhi Jyoti Announces 1st Pregnancy With Husband

One Battle After Another box office run detailed

With a production budget of at least $130 million (some reports have it much higher) and another $70 million in marketing costs, the Warner Bros release has made $70.6 million domestically and $131.6 million overseas. As per reports, this is a good commercial run for an adult-oriented, R-rated, auteur-driven film that runs nearly three hours.