×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 22:44 IST

Imtiaz Ali Says Amar Singh Chamkila 'Paid The Price' For His Controversial Music With His Life

Imtiaz Ali's directorial Chamkila is headlined by Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra. The biographical drama will premiere on OTT on April 12.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Imtiaz Ali with Diljit Dosanjh
Imtiaz Ali with Diljit Dosanjh | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Imtiaz Ali is all set to premiere his first documentary directorial - Chamkila, on April 12 on Netflix. The filmmaker has helmed a biographical drama on the life of popular Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila. Diljit Dosanjh will feature in the titular role in the film while Parineeti Chopra plays a pivotal role in the project. In an interview before the film’s release, the director details how Chamkila paid the price for his controversial music. 

Imtiaz Ali says he listened to Amar Singh Chamkila’s house song to understand his psyche 

In an interview with PTI, Imitaz Ali said he was fascinated by Chamkila's approach to music, which he treated as a "friend, an escape route from reality and as something that empowered him". He added, "For me, this film is like a relationship between Chamkila and music. The other thing is how non-intellectual his approach was as far as his own life was concerned. He gave no argument or justification for his music. Also, he paid the price with his life."    

Ali said he started listening to Chamkila's songs before making the film to understand the psyche of the musician, who courted controversies with the lyrics of his songs. The filmmaker asserted, "There is an art in expressing something which is slightly bold without saying a bad word, but the so-called objectionable part of his lyrics were always suggestive. That's like how it has been in old Punjabi folk as well, especially the songs that women sing in Punjab have that boldness or that suggestiveness, and that's a part of our culture." Some of Chamkila's popular songs include Takue Te Takua, Pehle Lalkare Naal, Jatt Di Dushmani, and devotional tracks like Baba Tera Nankana and Talwar Main Kalgidhar Di.

For the uninitiated, Amar Singh Chamkila was known for making songs with underlined sexual innuendos, extramarital affairs, drug abuse and alcohol use. A part of the society even deemed the music to be ‘vulgar’.  Despite the flak, Chamkila gained popular footing not just in Punjab but in the Punjabi-speaking diaspora across the globe. He remains one of the best live performers ever produced from the state. 

Imitaz Ali says casting actors who are good singers was pivotal for Chamkila

Most of the film's music, which is composed by A R Rahman, was recorded on set with the actors singing live. Ali said it was important to have actors who could sing and Diljit and Parineeti were perfect. "It was inevitable that the actors had to be the singers. So, if Diljit wasn't in the film, then I don't know whether the film could be made. He's an authentic singer from Punjab who understands life, the cultural context and the linguistics of Chamkila better than anybody. It has been an interesting journey with him on this film."

Amar Singh Chamkila is set to release on Netflix on April 12.
(With inputs from PTI)

Advertisement

Published March 21st, 2024 at 22:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Supreme Court has refused to stay the appointment of new election commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, saying that doing so would lead to "chaos and uncertainty" as the Lok Sabha elections are round the corner.

LS POLLS 2024

a few seconds ago
Dhoni and Ruturaj

Captain Dhoni steps down

3 minutes ago
Kumar Vishwas

Kumar Vishwas Attacks Kej

5 minutes ago
Prince Harry

Tabloids Intercepted

7 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal, Supreme Court

Delhi Excise Policy Scam

7 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal Summoned By ED

Kejriwal Arrested

11 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

Dhoni resigns as captain

18 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest

Kejriwal First Sitting CM

21 minutes ago
kejriwal

Kejriwal

24 minutes ago
Will move to same-day market settlement before FY24 end: SEBI

Mutual Fund inflows

26 minutes ago
Semiconductors

Astera Labs strong start

35 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest

Kejriwal Arrested

38 minutes ago
Apple iPhone

Apple antitrust case

39 minutes ago
Rahul Gandhi

Saurabh Bharadwaj's Post

40 minutes ago
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

kejriwal taken to ED HQ

41 minutes ago
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

AAP-BJP Tussle

an hour ago
Startup Representative

Entrepreneurial spirit

an hour ago
Apple

Apple impacted smartphone

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. HD Kumaraswamy Undergoes Cardiac Surgery

    India News9 hours ago

  2. WBJEEB ANM, GNM registration begins, check important dates here

    Education10 hours ago

  3. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan HUMILIATED in England

    Sports 10 hours ago

  4. Hyderabad School receives flak for announcing kg 'toppers' on hoarding

    Education11 hours ago

  5. 'Come down to earth and get bowling': Sachin Tendulkar's STERN message

    Sports 11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo