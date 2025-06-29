Kaalidhar Laapata OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Abhishek Bachchan Starrer

Kaalidhar Laapata OTT Release Date: 2025 marks Abhishek Bachchan's 25 years in Bollywood. The Guru actor has already featured in two movies this year - Be Happy and Housefull 5 - and his upcoming Kaalidhar Laapata marks his third release this year. In the village set drama, Abhishek features alongside child actor Daivik and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub. Here's when and where to stream this movie online.

When and where to watch Kaalidhar Laapata on OTT?

Kaalidhar Laapata, directed by Madhumita, features Abhishek Bachchan in the titular role of a middle-aged man struggling with memory loss and abandonment. He then meets Ballu, an eight-year-old orphan who is surviving on his own on the bustling streets of India. Together, they go on an adventure and find purpose in their lives. This film is the remake of the 2019 Tamil film KD Karuppudurai. Kaalidhar Laapata premiered at the International Film Festival of South Asia, Toronto in 2024 and is now all set for streaming on OTT in India.

Kaalidhar Laapata stars Abhishek Bachchan and child actor Daivik | Image: Instagram

Kaalidhar Laapata will premiere on Zee5 on July 4.

What Abhishek said about Kaalidhar Laapata

"It is a very lovely film. It is about two friends... one Ballu and Kali," Abhishek shared. The movie has been shot in Madhya Pradesh. Abhishek, whose maternal home is in Bhopal where his mother Jaya Bachchan studied, added that he gets to reconnect with his family whenever he is in the city. "It is always nice to come here because after finishing work, we can spend time with Nani," he said.