Updated January 11th, 2024 at 23:22 IST

Kota Bommali PS on OTT: Joju George's Telugu hit to stream on THIS platform

Joju George-led Telugu film Kota Bommali PS is now finally streaming on an OTT platform after multiple delays.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Kota Bommali PS
Kota Bommali PS | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
In an exciting development for movie enthusiasts Kota Bommali PS, the Telugu remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Nayattu is now streaming digitally. This gripping cop drama is directed by Teja Marini and features an ensemble cast of Joju George in a lead role alongside Srikanth, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Shivani Rajasekhar and Rahul Vijay.

When and where to watch Kota Bommali PS?

Kota Bommali PS is already streaming on Aha, a popular Telugu OTT platform. Originally slated for a December 2023 release, the film's streaming debut was rescheduled to the second week of January 2024. After multiple delays, Kota Bommali PS has finally made its OTT debut.

Kota Bommali PS | Image: IMDb

The digital rights acquisition by Aha is reportedly a promising deal for the producers and resulted in substantial profits. The film garnered positive reviews and emerged as a box office success within its first week. Bunny Vas, the film's producer had created the movie on a modest budget and instead invested in promos and the cult hit Lingdi song, which contributed to the movie's success.

What more do we know about Kota Bommali PS?

The movie marked the return of Srikanth, a senior actor in Telugu cinema. He now has several movies in his lineup including NTR's Devara and Ram Charan's Game Changer. For the unversed, this remake underwent significant alterations to bring a fresh perspective into the cop drama. Allu Aravind's GA 2 Pictures spearheaded the Telugu adaptation which was released on November 24, 2023, in theatres.

Kota Bommali PS | Image: IMDb

A standout element of Kota Bommali PS is the chart-topping song Nayamma which became a viral trend on social media. Exclusive to Gold members, Aha offered early access to Kota Bommali a day before its official release and added to the anticipation and excitement surrounding this cinematic endeavour.

Published January 11th, 2024 at 23:22 IST

