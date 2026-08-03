Lenin OTT Release: Akhil Akkineni-Bhagyashree Bose Starrer To Stream On ZEE5 From...

Lenin OTT: Akhil Akkineni and Bhagyashree Bose starrer is all set to make its digital debut after its successful theatrical run. The film marked the comeback of Akhil after delivering several flops, becoming one of the successful films of his career so far.

When and where to watch Lenin online?

The film will premiere on ZEE5 on August 7, around a month after its theatrical release. The film will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. The streaming giant took to its official X page to announce the same with a teaser. "This pair just stole the show❤️#vaarevaavaarevaa #BlockbusterLENIN Streaming from August 7th, only on Telugu Zee 5," read the post.

Lenin box office report

The film opened at ₹8.22 crore in India and witnessed a spike over the weekend owing to positive word of mouth. However, since Monday, the film witnessed a decline in collections. In 21 days, the film collected ₹56.34 crore in India. Overseas, the film collected ₹10.75 crore. Adding domestic and overseas collections, the worldwide total stands at ₹67.09 crore.

Akhil Akkineni and Bhagyashri Borse's starrer revolves around family conflicts, power struggles and broken relationships. In the film, Bhagyashri plays a love interest of Akhil. Helmed by Murali Kishor Abburu, the film also stars Ramki, Sivaji, Sunil, Brahmaji and Easwari Rao in supporting roles. Naveen Kumar serves as a cinematographer, and the music is by Thaman. Editing for the film has been done by Navin Nooli. The film is jointly bankrolled by Akkineni Nagarjuna and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, under the banners of Manam Enterprises LLP and Sithara Entertainments. It's presented by Annapurna Studios.