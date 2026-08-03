Jason Sanjay Reflects On Father Thalapathy Vijay's Historic Political Journey, Says 'Seeing Appa As Chief Minister Is A Revolution'

Jason Sanjay, son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and former actor Vijay, is gearing up for the release of his directorial debut Sigma, starring Sundeep Kishan. Ahead of the release, he is busy promoting his film. During one such promotional interaction, Jason opened up about his father's historic election win and how his life changed.

Jason Sanjay is proud of his father Vijay's achievements

In an interview with Behindwoods TV, Jason explained the responsibility that comes with being Vijay's son. "Seeing my Appa become the Chief Minister is a historic revolution. It is an extra level of responsibility for me, my sister, and everyone in our family. It is the legacy that we have to carry forward and safeguard," he said.

Having said that, Jason shared the advice he received from his father before he stepped into cinema. "My Appa told me that I need to build my own identity and name. He asked me to reach out if I ever needed any help, but he wanted me to create my own path," he added.

Jason also opened up about how his mother, Sangeetha, is like a spy. "Whenever I try to do something secretly or hang out without telling anyone, I always get caught," he said. He further recalled an incident when he sneaked out in the middle of the night and returned the next morning. Since his phone was switched off, his family panicked and were about to file a missing person complaint when they saw him coming home.

Advertisement

All about Sigma

The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 31. However, the release was postponed due to Jana Nayagan. The film explores a hidden treasure, along with a high-stakes heist. Apart from Sundeep, the movie also stars Faria Abdullah, Raju Sundaram, Yog Japee, Anbu Thasan, Kiran Konda, Sampath Raj and Magalakshmi Sudharsanan in pivotal roles.