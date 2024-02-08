Advertisement

Lover, Stalker, Killer makers have released the trailer of the true crime documentary. The film will release on OTT platform Netflix and will release on February 9. This gripping film promises a chilling exploration of the dark underbelly of modern dating.

A still from Lover, Stalker, Killer trailer | Image: YouTube screengrab

Digital love triangle unleashed in Lover, Stalker, Killer trailer

The nearly 2-minute trailer of Lover, Stalker, Killer introduces us to Dave Kroupa, a man whose seemingly fun dating life takes a sinister turn. Starting off with meeting a single woman, Cari Farver, in 2012, Dave's love life takes an unexpected twist when he encounters Liz, a woman with a passion for motorcycles. What ensues is a dangerous love triangle that spirals into a brutal tale of stalking, threats, and, ultimately, murder.

"I made it clear I was absolutely not going to be tied down," Dave reveals in the trailer. However, Farver's escalating threats and the complexity of the romantic entanglement lead to a horrifying outcome. The documentary promises to delve into the twisted tale using interviews, circumstantial evidence, and archival footage, with reenactments guiding viewers through the haunting details.

The official synopsis by OTT platform read, "In 2012, newly single Dave Kroupa moved to Omaha, Nebraska, with the hopes of getting back into the dating game. He'd just come out of a long-term relationship, and he was eager to make new connections. He created an online dating profile and met Liz Golyar, a single mom and animal lover."

Exploring the dark side of love in the digital age

Directed by Sam Hobkinson, known for his work on Fear City: New York vs The Mafia, the film Lover, Stalker, Killer aims to shine a spotlight on the inhuman side of love, dating, jealousy, and murder. Retired Omaha Police Department detectives provide insights into the gory criminal case, expressing disbelief at the extent of inhumane behaviour.