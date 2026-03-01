Made On ₹50 Lakh Budget, Most Profitable Movie Of 2025 Announces OTT Release Date

Not Saiyaara, Chhaava, Kantara Chapter 1, Mahavatar Narsimha or Dhurandhar, the most profitable movie of 2025 was a small independent film made on a modest budget of just ₹50 lakh. The cast had no popular names and in fact, the director made his big screen debut with this movie.

Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate is a devotional Gujarati film, which turned out to be the first ₹100 crore grossing film from Gollywood. It made 150X profit on a very modest investment. It released initially in October 2025 in Gujarati, followed by its big screen debut in Hindi in January this year. After scripting box office history, Laalo is all sett o begin its streaming journey.

When and where to watch Laalo on OTT?

After an uber successful theatrical run, the Gujarati-language film Laalo – Shree Krishna Sada Sahaayate is set to make its digital debut on March 6 on streaming platform SonyLIV. It will stream in Hindi and Gujarati. Ankit Sakhiya has directed Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate on a very controlled budget. However, its success defines its legacy now.

Laalo will stream on SonyLIV | Image: X

Laalo director hopeful of film's terrific run on OTT

Ankit Sakhiya said he is thrilled about the OTT release of Laalo and is hoping it will continue to touch the hearts of audiences. "The love we received in theatres was far beyond anything we had imagined. In many ways, life changed for everyone who was part of this journey. As the film now moves closer to its OTT release. I feel immense gratitude towards Laalo (Krishna) and my audience for showing us this next path. What began as a small, rooted story is now ready to become a part of homes across the country, and that is truly humbling for all of us," the director said in a statement. Produced by Manifest Films, Jay Vyas Productions and Ajay Balavant Padariya, Laalo stars Reeva Rachh, Shruhad Goswami, and Karan Joshi in the lead.