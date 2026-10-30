Mahal To Tumbbad: 7 Underrated Indian Horror Thrillers To Binge-Watch This Halloween

Ready for a real scare this Halloween? It's time to skip the predictable Hollywood slashers and step into the murky, mist-laden world of Indian horror. From the haunting, gothic halls of 1949’s Mahal and the claustrophobic urban dread of Bhoot, to the sprawling, rain-drenched mythos of Tumbbad, Indian cinema has quietly built a treasure trove of nightmares. Whether it's spine-chilling black magic, ancestral curses, or eerie local folklore, these subcontinental scares prove that the most terrifying stories are often rooted right in our own backyard.

Mahal (1949)

It is India's earliest masterpiece of reincarnation and Gothic horror. Starring Ashok Kumar and Madhubala, it defined atmospheric storytelling with haunted mansions, shadowy hallways, and the haunting song, Aayega Aane Wala.

Where to Stream: Amazon Prime Video

Gumnaam (1965)

It is an Agatha Christie-esque suspense whodunit/slasher classic. Seven strangers find themselves stranded on a remote island, hunted down one by one by an unseen murderer while a mysterious butler serves them.

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Where to Stream: JioHotstar / Amazon Prime Video

Bhoot (2003)

Director Ram Gopal Varma stripped away songs, melodrama, and traditional gothic tropes to create a terrifying urban haunting inside a high-rise Mumbai apartment. Urmila Matondkar delivers one of the most chilling performances in Hindi cinema.

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Where to Stream: JioHotstar / Amazon Prime Video

13B: Fear Has a New Address (2009)

Starring R. Madhavan, this clever horror-thriller turns a daily TV soap opera into a terrifying harbinger of real-life doom for a family moving into a new apartment.

Where to Stream: Amazon Prime Video

Tumbbad (2018)

The film marks a modern milestone in Indian cinema. Blending Indian mythology, dark folklore, and rain-drenched visual storytelling, it tells a gripping tale of ancestral greed and the terrifying entity, Hastar.

Where to Stream: Amazon Prime Video

Bulbbul (2020)

Set in late 19th-century Bengal, the story follows a child bride who grows into an enigmatic woman presiding over a grand, shadowy mansion. When men in the village start dying under supernatural circumstances attributed to a Chudail (demon woman), a dark legend unfolds.

Where to Stream: Netflix

Shaitaan 2024

R. Madhavan turns in a deeply unhinged performance as Vanraj, a menacing stranger who uses black magic and hypnosis to take control of a family's teenage daughter.