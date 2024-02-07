English
Updated February 4th, 2024 at 11:55 IST

Mahesh Babu Starrer Guntur Kaaram Set For OTT Debut Within A Month Of Its Release - Read Details

After acquiring Guntur Kaaram's over-the-top (OTT) rights, Netflix today revealed that the film will make its platform debut later this month.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Guntur Kaaram
Guntur Kaaram | Image:IMDb
Mahesh Babu starrer Guntur Kaaram released in theatres on January 12, last month. The film had a successful run at the box office despite facing Sakranthi clash with several films like Captain Miller, Aylaan, HanuMan, and more. Now, the makers have announced the OTT release date of the movie.

When and where to watch Guntur Kaaram? 

After acquiring the movie's over-the-top (OTT) rights, Netflix today revealed that the film will make its platform debut on February 9, 2024. In addition to Telugu, the film will also be released in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. 

 

Guntur Kaaram was among the top-grossers from the Sankranthi lineup

Guntur Kaaram released in theatres on January 12 in a direct box office clash with Teja Sajja's HanuMan. This was followed by eventual competition from Venkatesh Daggubati's Saindhav which released on January 13 and Nagarjuna's Naa Saami Ranga which released on January 14. As per an official update from Haarika and Hassine Creations - the production house that has bankrolled the project - the film earned a total of ₹94 crores worldwide gross on its first day. 

As per a Sacnilk report, Guntur Kaaram's India collections alone, across all the five languages it has released in - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada - was ₹42 crores on its first day. With these numbers, Guntur Kaaram beat the record of all-time Telugu blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise's Day 1 collection. For context, the Allu Arjun-led Pushpa had earned ₹38.15 crores in its India collections on its opening day. Guntur 

Helmed by Trivikram Srinivas, and produced by S. Radha Krishna through Haarika & Hassine Creations, the film stars Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishna, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, and Brahmanandam in pivotal roles. A few days ago, the makers unveiled the much-awaited trailer of the film, offering a glimpse of action-drama with a hint of mother-son's troublesome relationship.

Published February 4th, 2024 at 11:55 IST

