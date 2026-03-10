Mardaani 3 On OTT: Here's When Rani Mukerji Starrer Is Expected To Stream Online

Mardaani 3 On OTT: Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani 3 debuted in cinema halls on January 30. Since the first two installment worked well at the box office, expectations were similar from the threequel, but it didn't do as well as the team had hoped. Nevertheless, Mardaani 3's returns at the box office have been good and now, it is all set to begin its streaming journey.

When and where to watch Mardaani 3 on OTT?

Mardaani 3 is expected to have its digital premiere on March 27, following the eight-week theatrical window. Netflix holds the post-theatrical streaming rights of the film, which is directed by Abhiraj Minawala. Mardaani 3 is the highest grossing film in the franchise. However, its reception, both among critics and movie enthusiasts, has not been as good as the first two installments. However, it will now look to perform better during its OTT run.

In its six-week theatrical journey, Mardaani 3 has collected ₹50.68 crore nett in India and approximately ₹75 crore gross worldwide.

What is the story of Mardaani 3?

The Mardaani franchise depicts crimes against women and how Rani's cop character Shivani Shivaji Roy hunts down perpetrators. While Mardaani spotlighted the grim world of human trafficking and Mardaani 2 explored the chilling mind of a brutal serial offender, the latest installment focusses on the issue of young girls aged 8-9 years, from low-income groups, who are kidnapped for a specific reason from across our country. Unlike the first two movies, this one features a female villain, played by Mallika Prasad. Unlike the first two movies, Mardaani 3 features a female villain, played by Mallika Prasad.