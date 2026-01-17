Mark OTT Release Date Confirmed, Kichcha Sudeep's Action Film To Stream In Hindi On...

Mark OTT Release Date: Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep's last film Mark has completed its theatrical run after it released on the big screens on Christmas last year. Despite arriving alongside other movies, Mark did good business at the box office and received decent critic reviews. Now, all eyes are on the film's reception on OTT as the makers attempt to reach out to pan-India audiences with multi-lingual digital debut.

When and where to watch Mark on OTT?

Mark will begin its streaming journey from January 23 following a 4-week gap from its theatrical release. In theatres, the action thriller released in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu. Despite releasing outside Karnataka in dubbed versions, a majority of Mark's box office biz came from Sudeep's home state of Karnataka. In Kannada, Mark minted ₹26 crore. In Tamil and Telugu versions, its combined biz was a little over ₹1 crore.

Mark released in theatres in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu | Image: X

Counting overseas figures, Mark ended its run with ₹32 crore collection. The film will debut on the streaming platform JioHotstar in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Mark's OTT release comes a few days before the Republic Day, and this strategic release slot is expected to bring more viewers its way as it's the holiday weekend.

What is the story of Mark?

Mark is an investigative thriller, with Sudeep essaying the role of a suspended cop, SP Ajay Markandeya. After getting arrested in a public intoxication incident, SP Ajay uncovers a pharma cartel. Things get murkier as he races against time to save 20 missing children from a trafficking racket.