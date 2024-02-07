Advertisement

January of 2024 saw a resurgence of the frenzy that surrounds the cult of Mean Girls. An inspired reboot of the 2004 teen-comedy classic, Mean Girls, hit theatres earlier this year. The film, which was rather well-received critically, appears to be eyeing a digital debut soon.

Advertisement

Mean Girls to stream on OTT soon



The Mean Girls musical reboot is reportedly all set to make its digital debut. An official date for the same however, is yet to be announced. That being said, the Mean Girls 2024 reboot will be streaming on Paramount +. Going by industry trends, the film should be making its digital debut roughly forty five days after its theatrical run. This puts the tentative date of the film's digital premiere sometime around the last week of February.

Advertisement



Besides being available for direct streaming, the Mean Girls reboot will also be available for rent or purchase on several video-oon-demand platforms. Some options include Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Apple TV. In the meantime, the original 2004 Mean Girls is available for streaming on Netflix.

Advertisement

Mean Girls has enjoyed a successful box office run



The Mean Girls reboot has been mounted on a budget of $36 million. Having released on January 8 in New York, followed by a United States-wide release on January 12, the film has thus far grossed $85 million in its worldwide collections, a formidable feat for a film carrying budding faces. Of the $85 million, $62.4 million has been grossed in the United States and Canada alone, with remaining collections coming in at $22.6 million.

Advertisement



The reboot features an ensemble cast led by Reneé Rapp, Avantika Vandanapu and Angourie Rice. Tina Fey reprises her role of Ms. Norbury from the original film with Lindsay Lohan (who played Cady Heron) making a blink-and-miss cameo. Avantika Vandanapu, who plays Karen Shetty - inspired from Amanda Seyfried's Karen Smith, has garnered immense attention in particular, for her screen presence.