Updated February 4th, 2024 at 18:23 IST
Mean Girls On OTT: Know When And Where To Watch Tina Fey's 2024 Musical Reboot
The original Mean Girls released back in 2024. A musical reboot of the same, with a fresh cast, created by film alum Tina Fey, hit theatres in January.
- Entertainment
- 2 min read
Advertisement
January of 2024 saw a resurgence of the frenzy that surrounds the cult of Mean Girls. An inspired reboot of the 2004 teen-comedy classic, Mean Girls, hit theatres earlier this year. The film, which was rather well-received critically, appears to be eyeing a digital debut soon.
Advertisement
Mean Girls to stream on OTT soon
The Mean Girls musical reboot is reportedly all set to make its digital debut. An official date for the same however, is yet to be announced. That being said, the Mean Girls 2024 reboot will be streaming on Paramount +. Going by industry trends, the film should be making its digital debut roughly forty five days after its theatrical run. This puts the tentative date of the film's digital premiere sometime around the last week of February.
Advertisement
Besides being available for direct streaming, the Mean Girls reboot will also be available for rent or purchase on several video-oon-demand platforms. Some options include Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Apple TV. In the meantime, the original 2004 Mean Girls is available for streaming on Netflix.
Advertisement
Mean Girls has enjoyed a successful box office run
The Mean Girls reboot has been mounted on a budget of $36 million. Having released on January 8 in New York, followed by a United States-wide release on January 12, the film has thus far grossed $85 million in its worldwide collections, a formidable feat for a film carrying budding faces. Of the $85 million, $62.4 million has been grossed in the United States and Canada alone, with remaining collections coming in at $22.6 million.
Advertisement
The reboot features an ensemble cast led by Reneé Rapp, Avantika Vandanapu and Angourie Rice. Tina Fey reprises her role of Ms. Norbury from the original film with Lindsay Lohan (who played Cady Heron) making a blink-and-miss cameo. Avantika Vandanapu, who plays Karen Shetty - inspired from Amanda Seyfried's Karen Smith, has garnered immense attention in particular, for her screen presence.
Advertisement
Published February 4th, 2024 at 18:23 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.