Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 18:30 IST

Mean Girls Star Lindsay Lohan To Headline Our Little Secret With Kristin Chenoweth

Lindsay Lohan, who signed a two-movie deal with Netflix, will now be seen in their upcoming movie Our Little Secret opposite Kristin Chenoweth.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay Lohan | Image:IMDb
  • 2 min read
In a continuation of her collaboration with Netflix, Lindsay Lohan is set to star in Our Little Secret, a Christmas-themed romantic comedy directed by Stephen Herek. She will star alongside Kristin Chenoweth, Ian Harding, Jon Rudnitsky, and Chris Parnell, with Hailey DeDominis.

More about Our Little Secret

The plot of Our Little Secret revolves around two former partners who, after learning their current significant others are siblings, find themselves spending Christmas together under one roof. This film is part of Lohan's two-picture deal with Netflix as the streaming giant expands its collection with Christmas-themed rom-coms.

Lindsay Lohan | Image: IMDb

Currently in production, Our Little Secret explores complex relationships under the direction of Herek, known for his work in the romance genre. Lohan, who recently headlined Netflix's holiday romcom Falling for Christmas portrays a spoiled hotel heiress facing amnesia after a skiing accident who finds care in the hands of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner.

More about Lindsay Lohan’s career

This Netflix deal marks a significant return for Lohan to the acting scene after a period of uneven roles, including appearances in the British TV comedy Sick Note and her reality show on MTV, Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club. The two-picture agreement signifies Lohan's comeback after navigating a career trough.

Lindsay Lohan | Image: IMDb

Despite her earlier successes, such as leading roles in Nancy Meyers’ 1998 remake of The Parent Trap and the iconic 2004 film Mean Girls, Lohan faced challenges in recent years. Produced by Mike Elliot and Lisa Gooding, Our Little Secret has Joseph P. Genier serving as the executive producer.

Lindsay, who is making a surprise cameo in the revamped Mean Girls recently expressed displeasure about a joke referencing her past. The line delivered by Megan Thee Stallion refers to Cady's Christmas costume that caused Lohan's representative to convey her hurt and disappointment with the reference in the film.

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 18:30 IST

