English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 14th, 2024 at 14:34 IST

Merry Christmas On OTT: When And Where To Watch Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi's Suspense Thriller

Merry Christmas got mixed responses at the box office from the viewers and audience alike. Days after its release, the makers locked its OTT premiere window.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Merry Christmas
Merry Christmas | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Merry Christmas, starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, made its theatrical debut on January 12. The film got a mixed response at the box office from the viewers and audience alike. Days after its release, the makers locked the OTT premiere window for the film.

When and where to watch Merry Christmas

It is expected that Merry Christmas will premiere on Netflix after its theatrical run. Movie buffs' curiosity has been piqued by the film, generating excitement among those who can't see it in theaters. The movie usually goes live on OTT four to five weeks following its theatrical debut. The creators are expected to announce the film’s OTT release details soon.

 A still from Merry Christmas | Image: X

 

Merry Christmas was filmed in Tamil and Hindi at the same time. Radhika Apte and Ashwini Kalsekar play important supporting roles in the movie as well. Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kazmi, and Tinnu Anand are among the additional cast members in the Hindi version, whereas Radhika Sarathkumar, Gayathrie, Shanmugarajan, Kavin Jay Babu, and Rajesh are in the Tamil version.

Merry Christmas review

The film merits a watch in a theatre purely for the risk-taking and the thrill and intrigue it offers, according to Republic. The film lived up to the hype surrounding it since the release of the teaser with its climax, leaving the audience divided. 

 A still from Merry Christmas | Image: X

 

Harsh Bhagwatula, in his review to Republic wrote, “With Merry Christmas, it becomes all the more evident that Sriram Raghavan is one of the fewer filmmakers left who is interested in exploring cinema from a purely aesthetic perspective. While one of the protagonists does have a tragic backstory which offers a subtle comment on gender power dynamic in couples, Merry Christmas equally works purely as an enticing whodunit where every scene has a little something to offer.”

Merry Christmas marks the Tamil debut of Katrina Kaif, director Sriram Raghavan, and music composer Pritam, while it is the third Hindi film for Vijay Sethupathi. 

Advertisement

Published January 14th, 2024 at 14:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

3 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

3 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

6 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

6 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

6 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

9 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

9 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

9 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

13 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World2 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement