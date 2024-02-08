Advertisement

Merry Christmas, starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, made its theatrical debut on January 12. The film got a mixed response at the box office from the viewers and audience alike. Days after its release, the makers locked the OTT premiere window for the film.

When and where to watch Merry Christmas

It is expected that Merry Christmas will premiere on Netflix after its theatrical run. Movie buffs' curiosity has been piqued by the film, generating excitement among those who can't see it in theaters. The movie usually goes live on OTT four to five weeks following its theatrical debut. The creators are expected to announce the film’s OTT release details soon.

A still from Merry Christmas | Image: X

Merry Christmas was filmed in Tamil and Hindi at the same time. Radhika Apte and Ashwini Kalsekar play important supporting roles in the movie as well. Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kazmi, and Tinnu Anand are among the additional cast members in the Hindi version, whereas Radhika Sarathkumar, Gayathrie, Shanmugarajan, Kavin Jay Babu, and Rajesh are in the Tamil version.

Merry Christmas review

The film merits a watch in a theatre purely for the risk-taking and the thrill and intrigue it offers, according to Republic. The film lived up to the hype surrounding it since the release of the teaser with its climax, leaving the audience divided.

A still from Merry Christmas | Image: X

Harsh Bhagwatula, in his review to Republic wrote, “With Merry Christmas, it becomes all the more evident that Sriram Raghavan is one of the fewer filmmakers left who is interested in exploring cinema from a purely aesthetic perspective. While one of the protagonists does have a tragic backstory which offers a subtle comment on gender power dynamic in couples, Merry Christmas equally works purely as an enticing whodunit where every scene has a little something to offer.”

Merry Christmas marks the Tamil debut of Katrina Kaif, director Sriram Raghavan, and music composer Pritam, while it is the third Hindi film for Vijay Sethupathi.