Advertisement

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas which released on January 12, earned positive reviews from the audience and critics. The film enjoyed a steady run at the box office by earning ₹26.25 crore worldwide after four weeks. After two months, the film is making a debut on the digital platform.

(A poster of Merry Christmas | Image: Instagram)

(A poster of Merry Christmas | Image: Instagram)

When and where to watch Merry Christmas

Sriram Raghavan's mystery thriller is set to premiere on Netflix on March 8. Reportedly, the streaming rights were bought by Netflix for ₹60 crore. The official page of Netflix shared a teaser on Instagram and wrote, "This year, Christmas has come early, and it’s time to unwrap the best gift ever!! Merry Christmas is coming tomorrow, only on Netflix!"

(A poster of Merry Christmas | Image: Instagram)

Soon after they posted, the excited fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "I hope this gets success on streaming. Excellent film with two great perfs." Another wrote, "FINALLY!! I didn’t have a showing in my country I‘m so excitedddd." A fan wrote, "Finally you dropped this."

Advertisement

What is the plotline of Merry Christmas?

Set in the heart of Bombay (now Mumbai), Albert (Vijay Sethupathi) returns to the bustling city on Christmas Eve. Seeking solace in a restaurant, he crosses paths with Maria (Katrina Kaif), left alone by her date due to her daughter's company. They two meet and a night of delirious romance turns into a nightmare. Revealing anything more would be a crime. It was released in two languages - Hindi and Tamil, marking Katrina's debut in the Tamil industry. On the first day, the film minted ₹2.45 crore, followed by ₹3.45 crore and ₹3.8 crore over the weekend. After four weeks, the film's India net collection stands at ₹19.61 crore.