Michael OTT Release Date: Blockbuster MJ Biopic To Stream Simultaneously On 3 Platforms In India 1 A Week From Now

Michael OTT Release Date: The biopic of the King Of Pop, Michael starring Jaafar Jackson, is among the highest grossing movies this year. Made on an estimated budget of $155 million, the musical went on to gross over $850 million at the worldwide box office. Given the big commercial and critical success of the movie, Lionsgate has also greenlit a sequel. While many across the globe have watched Michael in cinema halls, those who missed out on it will get to stream it online now.

Released theatrically in April 2026, the massively successful movie is now gearing up for its digital premiere in India. Michael will debut on BookMyShow Stream (BMS Stream) on June 9, in both English and Hindi. The film will initially be available on a rental basis only. Additionally, there is speculation that the movie will simultaneously drop on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV for rent.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the high-profile biopic features Michael Jackson's nephew Jaafar in the lead role. It also stars Nia Long, Juliano Valdi and KeiLyn Durrel Jones in key roles. The film’s emotional and grand musical score is composed by Lior Rosner. In India, it currently holds the number 2 spot in the list of highest-grossing Hollywood releases this year. With around ₹80 crore gross collection in India, Michael is behind Ryan Gosling's Project Hail Mary's box office figures here.

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Jaafar Jackson plays his uncle Michael Jackson in Michael | Image: X

Like in cinema halls, Michael is expected to perform well on OTT also. As per the makers, Michael is the cinematic portrayal of the life and legacy of one of the most influential artists the world has ever known. The film tells the story of Michael Jackson’s life beyond the music, tracing his journey from the discovery of his extraordinary talent as the lead of the Jackson Five, to the visionary artist whose creative ambition fueled a relentless pursuit to become the biggest entertainer in the world. Highlighting both his life off-stage and some of the most iconic performances from his early solo career, the film gives audiences a front-row seat to Michael Jackson as never before.