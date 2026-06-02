Not Ram Charan, Peddi Director Buchi Babu Sana's First Choice Was Jr NTR? Here's The Truth

Peddi, starring Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor and Divyenndu, is all set to release on June 4. While the pre-sales figures for the premiere shows in North America are nearing the $1 milllion mark, advance bookings in India have also witnessed good traction. While Hindi movies like Bandar and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai are expected to give Ram Charan's movie competition in the Hindi belts, the Telugu version is expected to take a massive start.

Rumours regarding the movie's cast have been circulating for long. Some reports have claimed that before Ram Charan bagged the role of Peddi pehelwan, Buchi Babu narrated the script of the rural sports drama to Jr NTR. It has been widely reported that out of the two RRR stars, the director wanted Jr NTR to do his film. However, the role eventually landed in Ram Charan's lap. Addressing this cast speculation, Buchi Babu confirmed that Ram Charan was his first and only choice for the lead role in Peddi.

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Buchi Babu Sana expressed his desire to work with Jr NTR in the future | Image: X

However, Buchi Babu also stated that he narrated a script to Jr NTR, who asked the director to develop it further. This movie idea was, however, not Peddi. After the director got the opportunity to work with Ram Charan, the idea narrated to Jr NTR was put on the back burner. While Peddi is gearing up for its big release in a couple of days from now, Buchi Babu also expressed his desire to work with Jr NTR in the future.

Jr NTR is currently busy with the shooting of Prashanth Neel's Dragon. This actioner will see him play an assassin. It will release in June next year. This project is filming at a brisk pace.