Updated January 25th, 2024 at 15:11 IST

Movies On OTT: Animal, Sam Bahadur, Neru, Titles To Binge Watch This Weekend

Several movies across genres are premiering on OTT this weekend. From Animal to Neru, check out the full list.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Animal, Sam Bahadur, Neru
Official posters of Animal, Sam Bahadur, Neru | Image:IMDb
In the coming weekend, numerous movies and web series across genres will be made available for streaming. Some theatrical releases will be making their theatrical debut while original content will also debut on OTT. Here's a list of titles you can look forward to watching in the coming weekend.

Animal 

One of the most anticipated OTT releases this weekend is the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal. The film hit the big screen on December 1 and made history by becoming the fastest Hindi film to mint ₹500 crore at the domestic box office. After a successful theatrical run, the film is available to stream on Netflix from January 26. The film is headlined by Kapoor along with Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. Taking to Instagram, streaming platform Netflix shared this exciting news with fans along with a video. Sharing the video, they wrote, “The air is dense and the temperature is rising. Witness his wild rage in Animal, streaming from 26 January on Netflix in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. #AnimalOnNetflix.”

Sam Bahadur 

Clashing at the box office, Sam Bahadur and Animal have locked heads on their digital premiere as well. The film will also be released on January 26 on Zee 5. The war biopic is directed by Meghna Gulzar and is headlined by Vicky Kaushal. Sharing the announcement the streaming platform wrote, “ visionary leader, legend, and a true hero - Sam is all set to command your screens! #SamBahadur premieres 26th Jan on #ZEE5.” 

Neru 

Mohanlal starrer Neru made its theatrical debut on December 21. Following a series of box office setbacks in recent years, Mohanlal made a powerful return in Neru, portraying an advocate who returns to work after a 13-year hiatus. In Neru, Mohanlal takes on the role of Advocate Vijayamohan, a senior lawyer returning to the legal field after a significant absence, grappling with confidence issues due to personal circumstances. The film marks the fourth collaboration between Mohanlal and director Jeethu Joseph. The film will premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on January 23. 

Apart from the films, there are web series like Karmma Calling and Grisidella to watch on OTT this weekend. 

Published January 25th, 2024 at 15:11 IST

