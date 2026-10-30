Movies Releasing On OTT This Friday: Sigma, Obsession, Meethe Mein Kya Hai And More To Binge Watch

Friday is here, and so is our list of movies releasing this weekend on OTT platforms, such as Netflix, SonyLIV and JioHotstar, among others. From Jason's Sigma and Ritwik Bhowmik's Meethe Mein Kya Hai to Collision Course, the list includes movies from various languages and genres.

Sigma

Helmed by Jason, son of Vijay, the film explores a hidden treasure along with a high-stakes heist. In the press note, Jason explained the concept of Sigma, which captures the fearless, independent spirit of a 'sigma', an outlier who follows his own path. The film will make its OTT debut today, October 30.

Where to watch: Netflix

Obsession

Obsession follows Bear (Michael Johnston), a music store employee who buys a mysterious supernatural object, 'One Wish Willow', capable of granting a wish. When he uses it to make his childhood friend Nikki (Inde Navarrette) fall in love with him, things spiral into a nightmare for them. The horror film also stars Cooper Tomlinson, Megan Lawless and Andy Richter in supporting roles. Obsession released in US theatres on May 15 and in India on May 29. It will release on OTT today, October 30.

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Where to watch: JioHotstar

Meethe Mein Kya Hai

It is a family drama starring Ritwik Bhowmik, Rohini Hattangadi, Ayesha Raza Mishra and Abhay Kaul. Set during the Diwali holidays, the story follows a multigenerational family over a four-day gathering at Nani's house in Lucknow. Jai's grief as a young widower begins to ease amidst the festive warmth, until a family member's surprise secret marriage throws the reunion into hilarious and emotional chaos. The movie is releasing today, October 30.

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Where to watch: Netflix

SI Yugandhar

Starring Aadi Saikumar and Meghalekha, the movie follows the discovery of a mysterious corpse that plunges an upright cop into a high-stakes investigation. To solve the case, he must unravel a dark network of city secrets hidden beneath the surface. The movie will release on October 30.

Where to watch: Netflix

Avaraachan & Sons

Malayalam-language comedy family drama directed by Thamby, stars Biju Menon, Sreenath Bhasi, Ganapathi and Grace Antony. The movie is set against the coastal backdrop of Chellanam; the story follows Avarachan, a heavy-drinking, wayward, and rowdy father and his two grown-up sons. The movie is releasing today.

Where to watch: Netflix

Collision Course

Daniel Sánchez Arevalo directed this Spanish crime thriller. Starring Laia Costa, Karra Elejalde and Luis Zahera, the plot is set in Spain during a financial crisis (2013), the story follows a group of robbers who storm a Madrid bank. The movie will release today, October 30.

Where to watch: Netflix

Immortal

It is a Tamil-language romantic horror film starring G. V. Prakash Kumar and Kayadu Lohar in lead roles. The film opens about 1,000 years ago, showing a tribal couple who have a child under mysterious circumstances. The child is revealed to possess supernatural evil powers that form the foundation of the story. The movie will make its digital debut today, October 30.