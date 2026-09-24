Movies Releasing On OTT This Weekend: Agadha, Don't Be Shy, Unabomber And More To Binge-Watch

Thursday is here, and so is our list of movies releasing over the weekend on OTT platforms, such as Netflix, SonyLIV, Prime Video and ZEE5. From Don't Be Shy and Unabomber to Agadha, the list includes movies from various languages and genres.

Agadha

It is a Telugu-language supernatural thriller starring Kamakshi Bhaskarla, Shravan Reddy, Ulka Gupta and Jovika Vijayakumar. The plot revolves around a spiritually gifted girl who enters a forbidden cave to fight the dark entity Agadha to save her family. The movie will release on September 25.

Where to watch: ZEE5

Mango Pachcha

It is a Kannada-language crime drama action film, helmed by Viveka. Starring debutant Sanchith Sanjeev alongside Kaajal Kunder and Mayur Patel, the movie follows an ambitious young man whose pursuit of wealth and influence draws him into the city's criminal underworld. The film will release on September 25.

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Where to watch: JioHotstar

Don't Be Shy

Starring Aarushi Bajaj, Piyush Khati, Bianca Arora and Ansh Duggal, the plot follows 20-year-old Shyamili 'Shay' Das, who faces chaos when her meticulously planned life unravels after a breakup, leading to an unexpected friendship with her ex's new girlfriend, Tara (Bianca Arora). The show will premiere on September 25.

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Where to watch: Prime Video

Unabomber

It is a crime drama helmed by Janus Metz. The film stars Russell Crowe, Jacob Tremblay, Annabelle Wallis, and Shailene Woodley. It centres around Ted Kaczynski, also known as the Unabomber, a domestic terrorist. The movie will release on September 25.

Where to watch: Netflix

Habeebi

It is a period romantic drama set against the beautiful backdrop of Tirunelveli, following a heartfelt journey of relationships, family, memories and changing times. The movie will release on September 25.

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Ramba Oorvasi Menaka

It is a Telugu-language socio-fantasy comedy film directed by Chandra Mohan Chintada. It stars Allari Naresh, Surbhi, Naresh and Rashi Singh. The movie will release on September 25.