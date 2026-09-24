Weekend Binge-Watch List: Shaque, Hunkkaar, Bakaiti 2, Rise & Fall 2 And More Web Series on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5

Thursday is here, and so is our list of web shows releasing over the weekend on OTT platforms, such as Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLIV and ZEE5. From Shaque and Delusion to Hunkkaar, the list includes shows from various genres and languages.

Shaque: Trust No One

Described as a gripping mystery thriller following a mother's nine-year search for her missing child, the show will be released on September 24. Directed by Rensil D’Silva, the show explores the fragile line between trust and suspicion, instinct and truth, love and obsession. It is led by Parineeti Chopra, alongside Soni Razdan, Anup Soni, Jennifer Winget, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Harleen Sethi, Dhruv Chowdhary and Sumeet Vyas.

Where to watch: Netflix

Delusion

It is a Thai psychological mystery series set against the quiet district of Chiang Khan in Loei Province, northeastern Thailand. The show stars Natapohn Phornprapha, Jespipat Tilapornputt and Surasak Chayaat. It will premiere on September 24.

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Where to watch: Netflix

Hunkkaar: The Roar

Starring Aneet Padda, Fatima Shaikh, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Arjun Mathur, the series is about a young woman at the centre of an accusation who refuses to remain silent. The story follows her as she faces questions about her actions and finds herself caught in a battle involving power, belief and public opinion. It will premiere on September 25.

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Where to watch: JioHotstar

Bakaiti Season 2

The show marks the return of the Katarias, the chaotic middle-class family. This time they are returning for another round of arguments, emotional ups and downs, and domestic drama. This season dives into fresh money troubles, generational gaps, sibling equations, and the dynamics of bringing two Kataria families under one roof. The show will premiere on September 25.

Where to watch: ZEE5

The Final Problem

It is a Spanish period thriller miniseries set in June 1959 on a small, isolated island near Mallorca, Spain. The plot follows an English tourist named Elisa Mander is found dead. People think it is suicide at first, but it is actually murder. Starring José Coronado as Benjamin Basil, the show will release on September 25.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5

Comedian Kapil Sharma and his team, including Sunil Grover, Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda, are all set to return. The upcoming season will go on air on September 26.

Where to watch: Netflix

Rise & Fall Season 2

Hosted by Ashneer Grover, the contestants divide themselves into 'Rulers' and 'Workers'. The second season will mark the stint of Gautam Gulati, Karan Patel, Swara Bhasker, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shehzad Poonawalla and Virendra Sehwag, among others. The show will go on air on September 26.