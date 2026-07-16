Movies Releasing On OTT This Weekend: Chand Mera Dil, Maa Inti Bangaaram, Desire And More To Binge-Watch

Thursday is here, and so is our list of movies releasing this weekend on OTT, such as Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and Prime Video. From Chand Mera Dil and Maa Inti Bangaaram to Transfer Trimurthulu, the list includes movies from various genres and languages.

Chand Mera Dil

The film revolves around Aarav (Lakshya) and Chandni (Ananya), who meet during their college days in Hyderabad, fall in love, and soon find themselves dealing with an unplanned pregnancy. Chandni decides to keep the baby, and the couple gets married. However, their relationship soon begins to face troubles and pressure and frustration mount. The movie has debuted on a digital platform today, July 16.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Ready Or Not 2: Here I Come

Samara Weaving and Kathryn Newton star in the action horror Ready Or Not 2: Here I Come. Grace (Samara) returns as the battle-scarred widow in a sequel that expands the deadly mythology introduced in the 2019 original. It will stream from July 16.

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Where to watch: JioHotstar

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Desire

It is a Mexican psychological thriller starring Ludwika Paleta and Óscar Casas. It follows a married lawyer whose life spirals out of control following an affair with her daughter's swimming coach. The movie will release on July 17.

Where to watch: Netflix

23 000 Lives

Inspired by the true story of the group Youth to the Rescue (Jugend Rettet), 23 000 Lives follows a group of young people who save the lives of over 23,000 refugees who are against the odds in the Mediterranean Sea while attempting to reach Europe. The German movie drops on July 17.

Where to watch: Netflix

Maa Inti Bangaaram

Samantha's hit action film Maa Inti Bangaaram is set to stream from July 17 in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. It follows the story of Swarna, a former assassin trying to put that life behind her after marrying into a powerful family. Swarna's double life is ok until her past returns.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Transfer Trimurthulu

It is a Telugu-language action-suspense film, starring Vadde Naveen and Rashi Singh. The story follows an honest police constable who reopens a 20-year-old case, ultimately exposing a massive political conspiracy. The film will premiere on July 17.