Fauzi: Prabhas Starrer Locks December 3 Release Date, Makers Unveil New Poster

The makers of Fauzi, one of the highly anticipated movies of this year, have finally announced the release date. Starring Prabhas in the lead, the makers have finally ended the wait of the movie buffs. Along with the release date announcement, they also unveiled the poster introducing Prabhas' character.

When will Fauzi hit the theatres?

Taking to its official X handle, Mythri Movie Makers shared a poster that shows Prabhas sitting atop a rock, covered in blood, surrounded by dead bodies while holding a gun. The poster features the actor in an intense avatar. The poster carries the tagline, "A Battalion Who Fights Alone," offering a glimpse into the film's dramatic and action-packed world. Sharing the poster, the caption reads, "Agyaatparv ENDS. THE REBELLION BEGINS #Fauzi GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON 3rd DECEMBER 2026."

The film, which is set in the 1940s, is said to be based on the story of a brave soldier from lesser-known chapters of history.

All about Fauzi

Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the film marks Prabhas' return to a grand period drama epic after Baahubali. Presented as one of the most ambitious projects from Mythri Movie Makers, Fauzi brings together Prabhas, Mythri Movie Makers, and the director in a collaboration described as "a union of generations" in Indian cinema. Apart from Prabhas, the film also stars Imanvi, Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Bhanu Chander and Jayapradha in pivotal roles.

Advertisement

The film is produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar, and Bhushan Kumar. Mythri Movie Makers is backing the project, while Tseries Films is presenting it. The film will release on December 3, 2026.

Apart from Fauzi, Prabhas also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial Spirit in the pipeline.