Movies Releasing On OTT This Weekend: DC, Tenzing, Masterplan And More To Binge-Watch

Thursday is here, and so is our list of movies releasing on OTT this weekend. From DC and Masterplan to Tenzing, the list includes movies from various genres and languages.

Enna Vilai

It is a Tamil-language socio-political legal drama film, starring Karunas and Nimisha Sajayan. Directed by Sajeev Pazhoor, the movie is set in the coastal town of Rameswaram; the story follows Thavasi, a humble fisherman who supplements his income by diving for coins. The movie will premiere on the OTT platform today, October 15.

Where to watch: Netflix

Aasha

It is a Malayalam-language dark suspense thriller film starring Urvashi, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Joju George. The story follows Aasha, an anxiety-ridden widowed mother with a troubled past who lives with her younger daughter, Anagha. It will premiere on October 16.

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Where to watch: ZEE5

DC

Helmed by Arun Matheswaran, the movie stars Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi. In the film, Lokesh plays Devadas, a man with a violent past who finds himself on the run from the police after a police officer is killed. As authorities hunt for the murderer, Devadas also becomes entangled in a separate case involving stolen weapons, with both investigations eventually converging. Amid the chaos, Devadas shares a complicated relationship with Chandra. As betrayal, sacrifice and danger threaten their lives, the two are forced to rely on one another in a desperate fight for survival. The film performed well at the box office. Now it is all set to make its debut on OTT. It will release on October 16.

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Where to watch: SonyLIV

Masterplan

It is an upcoming action-comedy thriller starring Stanley Tucci, Simona Tabasco and Victor Belmondo. The story follows a legendary master thief who targets the Mona Lisa for a high-stakes heist at the Louvre. To pull off the job, he recruits two young strangers—a brilliant cybercrime expert and a reckless demolitions specialist—only to reveal that they are actually his long-lost children, turning the operation into a chaotic family reunion. It will premiere on October 16.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Tenzing

It is a biographical drama that tells the story of Sherpa mountaineer Tenzing Norgay and his historic 1953 ascent of Mount Everest alongside Sir Edmund Hillary. It stars Genden Phuntsok and Tom Hiddleston. The film will release on October 16.

Where to watch: Apple TV

Sacrifice

It is a dark comedy action-adventure film, starring Chris Evans and Anya Taylor-Joy. Directed by Romain Gavras, the movie will premiere on October 16.

Where to watch: Lionsgate Play

Kagitham Padayalu

Starring Vardhan Gurrala and Krishna Priya, the romantic drama follows Ram (from Pitlam) and Godavari (from Vadlam), whose childhood connection grows into love despite local community rivalries. The movie will premiere on October 16.