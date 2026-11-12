Movies Releasing On OTT This Weekend: Jailer 2, Ranabaali, Being Heumann And More To Binge-Watch

Get ready for an exhilarating weekend, because Thursday has arrived with an amazing lineup of movies hitting OTT platforms! From the electrifying Rajinikanth in Jailer 2 to the captivating Kareena Kapoor in Daayra, and not to forget the inspiring Ruth Madeley in Being Heumann, this weekend promises a thrilling mix of genres and languages. If you haven't made plans yet, be sure to add this incredible watchlist to your schedule.

Jailer 2

The movie introduced Muthuvel ‘Tiger’ Pandian in a seemingly quieter phase of his life, only for the calm to end soon as events connected to his past pull him back to the world of violence. Rajinikanth’s trademark swagger and explosive action moments take centre stage, gradually building anticipation before unleashing the character in full force. Produced by Sun Pictures, the film is the sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer. Jailer 2 will release on November 12.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Daayra

The plot unfolds in the aftermath of a crime that grips the nation, sparking widespread outrage, while setting a series of events and 2 investigations in motion. As the search for answers deepens, two senior police officers, played by Kareena and Prithviraj, find themselves navigating the same system through different approaches to duty and justice, on opposing sides of a case that challenges the very idea of right and wrong. Starring Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the movie will release on November 13.

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Where to watch: Netflix

Ranabaali

Vijay and Rashmika's starrer is set against a historical backdrop spanning 1854 to 1878. Positioned as a period action drama, it is centred on a narrative of resistance and high-octane action. Helmed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film also stars Arnold Vosloo in a pivotal role. The movie will release on November 13.

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Where to watch: Netflix

Parivarik ManuRanjan

It is a Hindi romantic comedy-drama film starring Pankaj Tripathi and Aditi Rao Hydari in lead roles. The plot is set in an ancestral home in Lucknow, following Ranjan Dubey, an unmarried, middle-class government employee—whose life changes when a charming woman named Helen joins as a full-time housekeeper and property manager. As they grow closer, a twist unfolds regarding her past and her real identity as Manu Joshi.

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Bandra

It is a Malayalam-language romantic gangster film starring Dileep and Tamannaah Bhatia. Directed by Arun Gopy, the movie follows an aspiring filmmaker who uncovers the hidden truth behind a 1990s Bollywood superstar's death, revealing a tragic love story and brutal revenge.

Where to watch: ZEE5

Being Heumann

It is a biographical drama directed by Sian Heder. Starring Ruth Madeley as disability rights activist Judith Heumann. The movie also stars Mark Ruffalo as United States Secretary of Health and Human Services Joseph A. Califano Jr., who opposed the movement led by Heumann for the first U.S. federal civil rights protection for people with disabilities. The movie will release on November 13.

Where to watch: Apple TV

Crazy Kalyanam

It is a Telugu-language movie starring Anupama Pa rameswaran and Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam. The film follows a father who tries to arrange a wealthy match for his career-focused daughter, who has her own romantic choices, leading to family chaos and humorous clashes. The movie will release on November 13.