Video - Rajinikanth Grooves To Vettaiyan Song At Newlyweds Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran's Wedding Ceremony

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran got married in an intimate wedding ceremony in Greece on November 11. Their family and close friends surrounded the couple during the ceremony. Following this, Anirudh shared the first picture of them as husband and wife on his official social media handle. Now, a video from the after-party is going viral on the internet that shows Rajinikanth grooving to his own chartbuster song from Vettaiyan.

Rajinikanth dances to Vettaiyan song

In the video going viral on the internet, Rajinikanth, dressed in all-black, can be seen dancing to the song Manasilaayo. It is a peppy dance number composed by Anirudh himself. The video has left the fans gushing, with everyone complimenting his style, swag and energy.

First wedding photos of Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran

Taking to his Instagram handle, Anirudh shared several photos from their wedding ceremony. He first shared a candid photo and captioned it as "My once in a lifetime, for a lifetime 11.11".

Followed by a carousel post, which he simply captioned as "11.11".

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The third post appeared to be from pre-wedding festivities, as they can be seen donning brown-coloured ensembles.

Anirudh, one of the leading music composers in the Tamil film industry, has composed music for films such as Jawan, Leo, Jailer and Vikram, among others. His debut song, Why This Kolaveri Di, composed for the 2012 film 3, went viral across the globe. As for Kavya Maran, she is the CEO of the Indian Premier League franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad, owned by the Sun Group, founded by her father, Kalanithi Maran.

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