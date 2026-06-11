Movies Releasing On OTT This Weekend: Karuppu, Bhooth Bangla, Maternal Instinct And More To Binge-Watch

Thursday is here, and so is our list of movies releasing on OTT this weekend. From Suriya's hit Tamil film Karuppu and Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla to the documentary Maternal Instinct, the list includes movies from various genres and languages.

Karuppu

Suriya gave Kollywood the much-needed respite at the box office with his latest release. After conquering fans' hearts, the action film, also starring Trisha, is set to stream from June 12.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Bhooth Bangla

Reuniting Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan, this horror-comedy revolves around a vengeful spirit targeting newly married brides due to a tragic past. The movie is filled with humour and jump scares and also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu and more. After box office success, Bhooth Bangla will stream from June 12.

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Where to watch: Netflix

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Dridam

Shane Nigam stars in the Malayalam crime thriller Dridam, which ran in cinema halls to mixed reviews. The movie will look to find more audiences as it gears up for its streaming debut on June 12.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Shelter

Jason Statham stars in this high-octane action drama that unfolds on a remote coastal island. The story follows a reclusive man who rescues a young girl from a deadly storm, drawing them both into danger. Forced out of isolation, he must confront his turbulent past while protecting her, sending them on a tense journey of survival and redemption. The Hollywood movie will hit OTT on June 12.

Where to watch: Lionsgate Play

I Am Frankelda

A stop motion animation film about Frankelda, a determined 19th-century Mexican writer, who journeys into her subconscious to face the monsters she’s written about. Guided by a tormented prince, she must restore the balance between fiction and reality before it’s too late. The movie debuts on OTT in India on June 12.

Where to watch: Netflix

Maternal Instinct

It is a true-crime documentary movie based on a horrifying 2020 Taylor Parker case in Texas, detailing months of a faked pregnancy and a tragic fetal abduction. The movie will premiere on June 12.

Where to watch: Netflix

Ramani Kalyanam

Starring Rajasekhar Aningi, Mahaboob Basha and Deepshikha Chandran, the film follows a visually impaired girl and a boy who cannot walk. Their lives intersect through a matchmaking arrangement. What happens next is what the movie is all about. Helmed by Vijay Adireddy, the film will premiere on June 12.