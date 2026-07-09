Movies Releasing On OTT This Weekend: Peddi, Ikka, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do And More To Binge-Watch

Thursday is here, and so is our list of movies releasing on OTT this weekend. This time the list is quite interesting, as several highly anticipated and hit movies are premiering on the digital platform. From Ram Charan's Peddi and Akshay Khanna's Ikka to Ayushmann Khurrana's Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, the list includes films from various genres.

Sing Geetham

The film is set in the village of Kuberapuram and revolves around Ayaan's character, Pratap, who returns to his ancestral village after his father's death to claim his inheritance. However, little did he know that he would be involved in a struggle to save the village's tree. Starring Ayaan Khan and Ahilya Bamroo, the musical fantasy-comedy film will premiere on July 9.

Where to watch: Netflix

Peddi

Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's hit sports drama Peddi will stream from July 9. The Hindi dubbed version is expected to arrive on digital in August, while the Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Telugu versions will stream now.

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Where to watch: Netflix

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

Comedy film Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh, will begin streaming on July 10.

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Where to watch: Netflix

Ikka

Akshaye Khanna and Sunny Deol feature in this gripping courtroom drama, set to stream from July 10. The courtroom scenes featuring Sunny and Tillotama Shome are expected to be the highlight of Ikka.

Where to watch: Netflix

Parimala And Co

Jayaram starrer is a dark comedy thriller that combines humour, suspense and family drama in an engaging narrative. The Tamil film is directed by Pandiraaj and brings together an ensemble cast led by Sanjana Krishnamoorthy and Ananthika Sanilkumar. The movie will begin streaming from July 10.

Where to watch: ZEE5

Balti

With Shane Nigam in the lead role, the Malayalam action drama Balti combines sports, crime and emotional relationships against the backdrop of the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border. The movie will premiere on digital on July 10.

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Shipwrecked: Nightmare At Sea

This documentary revisits the 2012 Costa Concordia luxury cruise ship disaster. Through never-before-seen footage and survivor accounts, the film recounts the harrowing accident, the six-hour rescue effort that brought most of the passengers ashore and how 32 people lost their lives. It drops on July 10.