Thursday is here, and so is our list of movies releasing on OTT this weekend. From Steps and Anbil Avan to Perfect Liars, the list includes movies from various languages and genres.

Haiku

It is a Tamil-language romantic drama directed by Yuvaraj Chinnasamy. The film stars Aegan, Sridevi Apalla and Femina George. The story revolves around Mano, whose college relationship breaks down due to possessiveness before he seeks healing and a second chance in Chennai. It will release on November 20.

Where to watch: Netflix

Steps

It is a fantasy comedy film directed by Alyce Tzue and John Ripa. The movie is loosely based on the fairy tale Cinderella. It stars the voices of Ali Wong, Amanda Seyfried and Stephanie Hsu. The movie will release on November 20.

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Where to watch: Netflix

Anbil Avan

It is a Tamil romantic action thriller directed by R. Kaarthikeyan. Starring Ashok Selvan and Preity Mukhundhan, the film follows Surya and Iyal, a married couple who move to a hill station to start a fresh life and run a homestay. However, it takes a dark turn. The film will release on November 20.

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Where to watch: SonyLIV

Perfect Liars

It is a Spanish thriller film adapted from Alex Mírez's popular Wattpad novel. Set at the elite Tagus University, the story follows Jude Derry as she infiltrates the inner circle of the powerful Cash brothers, Aegan, Adrik, and Aleixandre, to uncover the truth behind her brother's death. Starring Irene Balmes, Gleb Abrosimov and Pau Simon, the movie will release on November 20.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Primetime Preacher$

It is a documentary chronicling the 1980s golden age of Christian broadcasting. It will release on November 20.

Where to watch: Netflix

On Behalf of My Son

It is a Brazilian film following Vicentina (Rejane Faria), a 75-year-old retired teacher who seeks out the families of victims after the death of her son Wesley in a bus accident in Belo Horizonte. The movie will release on November 20.