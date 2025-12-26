Mowgli 2025 OTT Release Date: Telugu Romance Drama To Stream On New Year's, Know Details

Mowgli 2025 OTT Release Date: The Telugu romantic drama is written and directed by Sandeep Raj of Colour Photo fame. It released theatrically on December 13 but could not make much impact at the box office. Now, its streaming journey is all set to begin with expectations that it will reach out to a wider audience base.

When and where to stream Mowgli 2025?

Mowgli 2025 will be available for streaming from January 1 on ETV Win. Surprisingly, the OTT window is less than three weeks. For South movies, there has to be a mandatory four-week window between theatrical premiere and digital debut. It seems like since the box office response to the movie was muted, the OTT release was rushed. It remains to be seen how viewers receive Mowgli 2025 on streaming since the lead pair Roshan Kanakala and debutante Sakshi Mhadolkar's performances received critical praise. It collected ₹3.4 crore gross worldwide, turning out to be a failure at the box office.

Advertisement

Mowgli 2025 will stream from January 1 | Image: Instagram

On ETV Win, Mowgli 2025 is expected to stream in Telugu only, with subtitles.

What is the story of Mowgli 2025?

Mowgli 2025 follows the love story of two everyday youngsters, played by Roshan Kanakala and Sakshi Mhadolkar. While Roshan plays a crew member on a film set, aspiring to become a cop, Sakshi plays a junior artist. Their humble aspirations to start a life together are thwarted by the arrival of a sadistic cop who threatens to be the Ravana figure in their seemingly-blissful love story. Bandi Saroj Kumar plays the dramatic villain figure, while Harsha Chemudu too is part of the lead cast and plays a pivotal role.

