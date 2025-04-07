Nani's Court Or Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava: OTT Release Of 2025 Hit Films Locked, Which One Will You Watch First?

Updated April 7th 2025, 18:51 IST
April will see the OTT debut of two of the biggest hit films this year. On one hand is Vicky Kaushal starter Chhaava, and on the other is the Telugu sleeper hit Court: State Vs A Nobody. Both movies are reportedly making their streaming debut on April 11 and interestingly, their digital platform is also the same. This begs the question of which movie will grab more viewership.
Chhaava has collected ₹598.62 crore at the domestic box office in 52 days since its release. It has also surpassed Stree 2 to become the 2nd highest-grossing Hindi film ever. It only stands behind Jawan as far as Hindi releases go.
Vicky plays the role of Chhatrapathi Sambhaji Maharaj in Chhaava. The movie showcases Sambhaji's battle with Aurangzeb, his eventual capture and his brutal killing by the Mughals. Chhaava is the highest-grossing Hindi film this year. It is also Vickys' biggest grosser and is a testament to his box office pull. All eyes will be on the film's OTT release now as its successful theatrical run winds up.
One of the recent Tollywood box office hits, Court: State Vs A Nobody, is all set for its digital debut. Directed by debutant Ram Jagadeesh, this gripping courtroom drama features actor Priyadarshi in the lead role. The film also stars Harsh Roshan, Sridevi Apalla and Sivaji in key roles.
Court will be streaming on Netflix starting April 11, the same day as Chhaava. Netflix has officially confirmed the premiere date for the Telugu hit, but which languages it will be streaming in will be confirmed in the coming days.
Published April 7th 2025, 18:18 IST