Nani's HIT 3 Opening Scene Leaked? Director Sailesh Kolanu Sutbly Addresses Speculation

Nani is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie HIT: The Third Case after giving two successful movies at the box office. Helmed by Sailesh Kolanu, the actor is expected to make a hat-trick as the third installment belongs to a hit franchise, HIT Universe. The first two installments are HIT: The Second Case, starring Adivi Shesh and HIT: The First Case, starring Vishwak Sen.. In the upcoming film, Nani will essay the role of Arjun Sarkaar IPS, SP of HIT, Jammu and Kashmir. As the release date is nearing, a video has gone viral on the internet that is speculated to be the leaked scene of Nani's introduction.

Nani's introduction scene from HIT: The Third Case leaked?

A video that is going viral on the internet shows Nani riding a horse in a white shirt paired with a brown jacket. As the video continues, Nani and Srinidhi Shetty share a romantic moment. Also shown in the song Prema Velluva. Soon after the video went viral, netizens claimed that it was a leaked scene from HIT 3.

Director Sailesh Kolanu didn't address the matter directly but expressed frustration over how such unauthorized content is shared, robbing the excitement.

A section of the internet has rubbished the reports and said it is a scene from an advertisement. 123Telugu also reported that Nani is the face of a real estate brand, and the clip is part of the advertisement shot by the brand.

