Updated January 13th, 2024 at 18:53 IST

Napoleon On OTT: When And Where To Watch Ridley Scott's War Drama Starring Joaquin Phoenix

The Ridley Scott helmed Napoleon, which features Joaquin Phoenix in and as the titular character, has been made available for streaming on OTT.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Napoleon
Napoleon | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
2023 saw Joaquin Phoenix feature in two acclaimed projects - Ari Aster's surrealist tragic comedy Beau Is Afraid, followed by Ridley Scott's grandly mounted historical drama Napoleon in which the actor essayed the titular role. The complex Ridley Scott directorial, after an optimistic theatrical run, has now been made available for streaming on OTT.

Napoleon makes its OTT debut


The Joaquin Phoenix led Napoleon has made its way onto the OTT space. Amazon Prime Video has made the title available for streaming in its library - albeit with a catch. Napoleon is currently not available for free and can be rented at a price of ₹499. Additional streaming alternatives for Napoleon include YouTube movies and Google Movies. Those with a subscription to Apple TV are also at liberty to stream the film.

Separately, though Joaquin Phoenix's commitment to the titular role of Napoleon along with Ridley Scott's vision was widely appreciated by critics and audience alike, the film appears to have largely been snubbed at the awards circuit. The film is currently awaiting the Critics Choice Awards in which Janty Yates and David Crossman stand nominated under the category of Best Costume Design.

Napoleon marks Joaquin Phoenix's professional reunion with Ridley Scott after over two decades


In an interview with Columbia Pictures, Joaquin Phoenix revealed that the decision to be a part of Napoleon was largely driven by nostalgia. Phoenix and Scott had last worked together on 2000 cult film Gladiator.

He said, "The truth is, there was just a very nostalgic idea of working with Ridley again. I had such an incredible experience working with Ridley on Gladiator, and I was so young. It was my first big production. I really yearned for that experience again, or something similar. He’s approached me about other things in the past, but nothing that felt like it would be as demanding for both of us. And so I really liked the idea of jumping into something with Ridley that was going to be that."

Published January 13th, 2024 at 18:53 IST

