Mohanlal starrer Neru made its theatrical debut on December 21. While the film continues its successful run in theatres, the makers have already locked the OTT streaming platform for the movie. The makers of Neru have announced that the film will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar by the last week of January.

Neru poster | Image: IMDb

When will Neru release on OTT?

The makers of the Mohanlal-starrer Neru have announced that the courtroom drama will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on January 23. Following a series of box office setbacks in recent years, Mohanlal made a powerful return in Neru, portraying an advocate who returns to work after a 13-year hiatus.

Neru OTT release date announced | Image: Disney Hotstar/X

In Neru, Mohanlal takes on the role of Advocate Vijayamohan, a senior lawyer returning to the legal field after a significant absence, grappling with confidence issues due to personal circumstances. The film marks the fourth collaboration between Mohanlal and director Jeethu Joseph.

Apart from Mohanlal, the movie features a notable cast, including Anaswara Rajan, Siddique, Priyamani, Jagadish, K B Ganesh Kumar, Sree Dhanya, Kalesh Ramanand, Nandu, Santhi Mayadevi, Krishna Prabha, and Sankar Induchoodan.

What was the controversy around Mohanlal starrer Neru ahead of its release?

Neru directed by Jeethu Joseph and featuring Mohanlal as the main lead was embroiled in a controversy regarding plagiarism. A writer named Deepu K Unni had moved the court seeking a stay on film’s release alleging that the script for the movie was plagiarised from a screenplay that he had written.

A file photo of Jeethu Joseph | Image: Facebook

Director Jeethu Joseph addressed the claims on his Facebook handle, stating, "Neru has been crafted with utmost sincerity and enthusiasm." He further added, "A person has claimed rights to the story of Neru and has taken the matter to court. The synopsis of the person's claim, along with case files, has been circulating on social media. I urge the audience to discern the truth after watching the film in theatres tomorrow. - Jeethu Joseph." However, the Kerala High Court refused to stay the release of the Mohanlal-starrer Neru and it was released in theatres as planned.

