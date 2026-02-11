Sai Pallavi Bags Carnatic Singer MS Subbulakshmi’s Biopic After Kalki 2898 AD Sequel?

It seems like Sai Pallavi is a on a roll. The actress last featured in Thandel, opposite Naga Chaitanya. Even though the movie had an underwhelming run in cinema halls, the chemistry of the lead pair won praise. Pallavi is slowly spreading her wings into the pan-India territory, with her next two movies being Bollywood features - Ek Din opposite Aamir Khan's son Junaid and Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana: Part 1.

Pallavi's name is also attached to the upcoming Kalki 2898 sequel starring Prabhas. She is said to be replacing Deepika Padukone in the magnum opus after the latter exited the project due to differences with the production house, Vyjayanthi Movies. While this awaits an official confirmation, the Amaran star is reportedly set to feature in Carnatic classical singer and Bharat Ratna awardee MS Subbulakshmi’s biopic, which is being planned in Tollywood.

Sai Pallavi will play Goddess Sita in Ramayana | Image: X

It is said that Jersey director Gowtam Tinnanuri is helming the project and is mounting it on a big scale. Anirudh Ravichander is said to have boarded the movie as a composer. This will mark the director and composer third collaboration after Nani's Jersey and Vijay Deverakonda starrer Kingdom. Reportedly, the work on costume design and production design is already underway.

Ek Din and Ramayana will mark Sai Pallavi's entry in Bollywood | Image: X

Pallavi is also part of director Rajkumar Periasamy's D55 alongside Dhanush, Sreeleela and Mammootty. She will also feature in Ramayana: Part 2, which will release on Diwali 2027. The reported budget of the two Ramayana movies is ₹4000 crore, as per the producer's own confession. In Ramayana films, Pallavi has been cast as Goddess Sita, while Ranbir will play Lord Ram and Yash will essay Ravana. It is one of the most anticipated Indian movies that are coming up. The two-part mythological saga is directed by Nitesh Tiwari.