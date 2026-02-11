Naagin Actress Surbhi Jyoti Announces 1st Pregnancy With Husband Sumit Suri In Adorable Post

Popular television actress Surbhi Jyoti has announced her first pregnancy with husband Sumit Suri with an adorable social media post on February 11. Incidentally, the happy announcement from the couple's side coincides with the ongoing Valentine's Week. Surbhi uploaded a sweet picture of her legs entangled in hubby Sumit's feet with a white pair of tiny shoes placed in between. The Qubool Hai actress further informed through her Instagram post that they are expecting their little bundle of joy by June this year.

"Om, Our greatest adventure begins...Little Love arriving this June (sic)," she captioned the post. As the couple made the happy announcement on social media, congratulatory messages started pouring in. Actress Shweta Tiwari wrote, "Congratulations," followed by a kissy face emoji. Bigg Boss 13 fame Arti Singh commented, "So so so happy baby (red heart emoji) god bless you both (sic)."

Surbhi is expecting to deliver in June this year | Image: Instagram

Surbhi tied the knot with businessman Sumit Suri in October 2024. The lovebirds got married at a hill station. The wedding ceremony was preceded by vibrant pre-wedding festivities, including sangeet and engagement. Surbhi had even treated her fans with glimpses of the wedding festivities. Many prominent names from the television industry, including Anita Hassanandani, Rithvik Dhanjani, Asha Negi and Karan Wahi, were a part of the celebrations.

Advertisement

Surbhi and Sumit married in October 2024 | Image: Instagram

Of late, Surbhi's Instagram feed is full of fun snippets from her married life. In October last year, the Naagin actress wished her father-in-law on his birthday with a heartwarming video compilation of some precious family moments. Thanking her father-in-law for being the most amazing person and a constant source of inspiration, she penned on the photo-sharing app, "Happy birthday to the most amazing person in the world. Thank you for being such an incredible role model and source of inspiration. I am so lucky to have you in my life. Thank you for being you. I love you so much."

Advertisement