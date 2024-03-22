Advertisement

Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar starrer Operation Valentine earned a lukewarm response from critics and the audience. The film opened at ₹1.45 crore at the box office, but after witnessing a hike in collection over the weekend, the film failed the Monday test. Helmed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, the action-thriller is based on the 2019 Pulwama Terrorist Attack and the retaliatory Balakot Air Strikes of 2019 by the Indian Air Force. The film, which released on March 1, has made its debut on the digital platform.

When and where to watch Operation Valentine?

Marking the Telugu debut of Chhillar, the film failed to attract the audience to the theatres. In just 20 days, the film debuted on the OTT platform. The film is streaming on Prime Video in two regional languages - Telugu and Tamil. The makers might release the Hindi version of Operation Valentine 8 weeks after its theatrical debut, which early April.

What do we know about Operation Valentine?

In the film, Varun plays the role of a fighter pilot, while Chhillar is seen as Wing Commander Aahna Gill. Apart from them, the film starred Navdeep, Paresh Pahuja, and Mir Sarwar, in pivotal roles. The film showcased the indomitable spirits of the Indian Air Force heroes on the frontlines and the challenges they faced during one of the biggest, fiercest aerial attacks that India has ever seen.

Upon its release, the film earned ₹1.45 crore at the domestic box office. The collection witnessed a rise over the weekend with ₹1.95 crore on Saturday and ₹1.85 crore on Sunday. However, on Monday the film witnessed a major dip of 59.46 percent. In the first week of the release, the film managed to earn ₹7.96 crore in India. The film's lifetime collection at the worldwide box office stands at ₹9.75 with overseas collection at ₹0.5.