Pankaj Tripathi is gearing up for the release of his film Murder Mubarak which boasts a star-studded lineup. Besides Tripathi, the film stars Karisma Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Sanjay Kapur and Dimple Kapadia in the lead role. In a recent interview, where the Mirzapur actor was speaking about the whodunnit, Tripathi revealed how his wife played a role in convincing him to star in Murder Mubarak.

Pankaj Tripathi on playing a detective in Murder Mubarak

Pankaj Tripathi said he had done a cameo in Angrezi Medium, Homi Adajania’s film with Irrfan Khan, and the experience was so rewarding that it did not take him a lot of time to say yes to the new film. “There were two factors that attracted me to the film: director Homi Adajania and this script. When producer Dinesh Vijan bought the rights to this book, he told me that he wants me to play a detective. My wife used to tell me that whenever I’ll play the role of an investigator or a detective, I’ll do a good job."

Shedding more light on his role, Pankaj shared, “Bhavani Singh (his character in the film) is not a detective but he tries to be one. Somewhere he tries to act like a detective and then his real instincts catch on. It’s a very thin line.”

Pankaj Tripathi reveals his character in Murder Mubarak is inspired by Karamchand

When asked if he drew inspiration from any popular detective characters, Tripathi said, “I grew up away from cinema and TV but I was able to catch a few episodes of Karamchand starring Pankaj Kapur ji which used to be broadcast on Doordarshan. I have read a few detective novels which help you visualise characters on your own. That’s why books are special, writers describe, they don’t give you visuals.”

Produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, Murder Mubarak is based on Anuja Chauhan’s 2013 novel Club You To Death. Gazal Dhaliwal and Suprotim Sengupta have adapted the book for the screen. The movie, which starts streaming on Netflix today, March 15, revolves around a police officer trying to solve a murder case in a posh Delhi club. Tripathi plays cop Bhavani Singh, who is hot on the heels of the killer.



(With inputs from PTI)