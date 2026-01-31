After Scrapping Anniyan Remake, Will Shankar Make A Movie With Both Ranveer Singh And Chiyaan Vikram?

Ranveer Singh is currently riding high on the blockbuster success of his spy action thriller Dhurandhar. While the first installment kept other actors - Akshaye Khanna, Rakesh Bedi, Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt - in focus too as the movie depicted the gang wars in Pakistan's Lyari town, the upcoming sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is expected to focus more on Ranveer's character, his backstory and how he became a Indian spy.

After Dhurandhar, Ranveer is attached to star in the zombie thriller Pralay. Lokah star Kalyani Priyadarshan has reportedly been roped in for this project, thus widening its reach among pan-India audiences. As this film awaits confirmation and a production timeline, it is being widely reported that acclaimed director Shankar of Robot and Nayak fame is trying to rope in Ranveer for his "dream project" Velpari.

Velpari is reportedly facing budget issues | Image: X

Not just Ranveer, it is said that Shankar is looking to get Tamil star Chiyaan Vikram onboard the movie as well. Both actors are expected to play dual roles. Fans will recall that this not the first time a collaboration between Shankar and Ranveer is being envisioned. Pre-Covid, Ranveer was officially announced to lead the Bollywood remake of Shankar's acclaimed movie Anniyan. This project was supposed to be directed by Shankar himself, marking his return to Hindi cinema after the 2001 political thriller Nayak, starring Anil Kapoor. While the Anniyan remake was much anticipated, with time, it got shelved.

Anniyan's Hindi remake was announced but got scrapped | Image: X

Now, Shankar is trying to get Ranveer onboard Velpari that too with Vikram, the actor who played double role in the original Anniyan. Whether or not this project will move forward remains to be seen. Many reports have claimed that realising Velpari is proving to be an issue for Shankar as it demands a huge budget. It's ironical given how Shankar is behind some of the most expensive movies in Indian cinema, like Robot, 2.0, Indian 2 and Game Changer.