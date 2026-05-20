Pati Patni Aur Woh Do On OTT: Ayushmann Khurrana-Sara Ali Khan Starrer Will Stream On This Platform After Theatrical Run

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do On OTT: The Mudassar Aziz directorial hit the big screens on May 15. The comedy stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. Amid the lukewarm box office performance of the movie, its OTT release details have been revealed.

Where will Pati Patni Aur Woh Do stream online?

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is currently running in the theatres. A sequel to the 2019 movie, the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer will stream on Netflix post its theatrical run. While there is no official announcement from the streaming giant, the platform was listed as the movie's streaming partner in the theatrical print.

The ott release of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do remains unknown currently. However, keeping with the rules, the movie is likely to begin streaming in a six-to-eight-week window. Hence, the film might arrive on Netflix between June 26 and July 10.



Also Read: Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Budget And Cast Fees Revealed: Who Took Home What?

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do fails to surpass the collection of its predecessor

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is a sequel to the 2019 film, which featured Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. Despite being criticised for its infidelity plot, the movie registered better box office business than the Ayushmann Khurranna starrer. In the 6-day theatrical run, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do minted ₹24.55 crore in India, at the time of publishing.

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Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is a sequel to the 2019 movie | Image: X

Set in Prayagraj and Varanasi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do steers clear of the indifedilty track, unlike what the title suggests. Ayushmann Khuranna drives the franchise forward by portraying a loyal and loving husband to his wife, played by Wamiqa Gabbi. However, a comedy of errors and misunderstandings puts him at the centre of mistrust by his wife, who accuses him of cheating on her with Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh's characters. How the trio clears the miscommunication forms the core of the story.