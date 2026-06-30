Peddi OTT Release Delayed By 2 Weeks? Here's Why Ram Charan Starrer Will Arrive On Netflix Later Than Expected

Peddi On OTT: Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Peddi released worldwide on June 4. As the rural India set sports drama gained momentum at the box office, criticism surrounding the representation of Janhvi's character Achiyamma followed. Watchers accused the director of sexualising the actress through his lens and costumes. The outrage was such that not only did Buchi Babu acknowledge and apologise for how he depicted Janhvi onscreen, but also altered some of the controversial portions in a new cut.

The movie sailed past the ₹400 crore mark at the worldwide box office with ease despite the controversy. Since South movies debut on streaming services 4 weeks after their theatrical release, the buzz surrounding Peddi's OTT release has been gaining momentum in the past few days.

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Earlier, it was reported that Peddi will arrive on digital on July 2, but an official confirmation from the streamer is awaited. Netflix has bagged the film's post-theatrical streaming rights. It is now being reported that Peddi is expected to stream from July 16. As per Gulte, the decision to extend the OTT release window has been taken since the Ram Charan starrer has been attracting footfalls even after nearing 4 weeks of its theatrical run. On its 4th Sunday (June 28), the movie earned over ₹1.10 crore, pushing its domestic collection further closer to the ₹250 crore nett mark.

Ram Charan hugs director Buchi Babu Sana at Peddi event | Image: X

Since Peddi is still attracting decent footfalls in cinema halls, the movie's OTT release has seemingly been delayed by another two weeks. Apart from Ram Charan and Janhvi, Peddi also features Jagapathi Babu, Boman Irani, Shiva Rajkumar and Divyenndu in key roles.