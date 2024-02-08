Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 11th, 2024 at 10:19 IST

Players OTT release date out, when and where to stream Gina Rodriguez starrer rom-com

Players starring Gina Rodriguez, Tom Ellis, Damon Wayans Jr and others is all set to make its digital debut on the occasion of Valentine's Day.

Republic Entertainment Desk
A still from Players
A still from Players | Image:YouTube screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Players starring Gina Rodriguez, Damon Wayans Jr. and Tom Ellis is all set to make its digital debut. Starring Gina Rodriguez as a vivacious sportswriter Mack, alongside Damon Wayans Jr. as her best friend Adam and Tom Ellis as the charming Nick, the film is poised to deliver a promising storyline featuring romance and sports with a dose of humour.

A still from Players | Image: YouTube screengrab

 

Players to make its digital debut on Valentine's Day?

Players will release on OTT platform Netflix on the occasion of Valentine's Day, February 14, 2024. In the film, Mack, a sportswriter navigating the vibrant dating scene of New York City with her trusty sidekick Adam, finds her world turned upside down when she encounters Nick. The trio sets the stage for a rollercoaster of emotions, laughter, love, and the unpredictable twists of a budding romance.

A still from Players | Image: YouTube screengrab

 

Gina Rodriguez leads the cast as Mack, with Damon Wayans Jr. as Adam, and Tom Ellis as Nick. The supporting cast includes Joel Courtney, Augustus Prew, Liza Koshy, Ego Nwodim, and Marin Hinkle.

The official synopsis of the film by Netflix reads, "Mack has spent years devising successful hookup “plays” with best friend Adam and their crew. While it has led to countless one-night stands over the years, following their playbook comes with a strict set of ground rules — chief among them: You can't build a relationship from a play."

A still from Players | Image: YouTube screengrab

 

What's next for Gina Rodriguez?

Gina Rodriguez was last seen in Not Dead Yet. The series, which concluded its first season in May 2023, follows Nell, a reporter with a unique ability to see and talk to the subjects of her obituaries. As fans eagerly await the second season premiering on February 7, 2024, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar, Rodriguez's return promises another round of engaging storytelling.

Published January 11th, 2024 at 10:19 IST

