Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 18:41 IST

Pushpa 2, Devara, Salaar, VD12 & More Telugu Titles To Stream On Netflix Post Theatrical Release

Netflix has acquired the rights to 12 Telugu films including Buddy, Gangs of Godavari, Tillu Square, Vijay Devarakonda's 12th film and more.

Press Trust Of India
Telugu films on OTT
Telugu films on OTT | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

NTR Jr's "Devara", "Pushpa 2: The Rule" starring Allu Arjun, and "Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire" featuring Prabhas are part of Netflix's 12 Telugu films slate, which will be available on the streamer in 2024 after their theatrical exhibition.

This year Netflix will also be home to other Telugu titles such as "Buddy", "Gangs of Godavari", "Tillu Square", Vijay Devarakonda's 12th film, Nandamuri Balakrishna's 109th movie, separate untitled projects starring Sidhu and Karthikeya as well as the ninth production of Ga2 Pictures.

Advertisement

"These movies are scheduled to be available on Netflix this year after their theatrical exhibition, granting fans the opportunity to enjoy them in cinemas initially and then relive the magic of their favourite actors' performances in the comfort of their homes, across the world," a press release said.

Monika Shergill, VP - Content, Netflix India, said this year the company is looking forward to making the best of Telugu cinema available to its subscribers.

Advertisement

"The 50% YoY (year-over-year) growth in Netflix's South content viewing reflects the strong appeal of our Telugu movie offering. This year's lineup, packed with the best of Telugu blockbuster cinema and industry's biggest stars, is set to captivate audiences worldwide. We're thrilled to bring the finest of Telugu cinema to viewers in India and across the globe," Shergill said in a statement.

"Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire", also featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran, hit the screens on December 22.

Advertisement

"Devara" is scheduled to be released in cinema halls on April 5, with "Pushpa 2" set to arrive on August 15.

Out of the 12 films, "Hi Nanna" is already streaming on Netflix. The film, starring Nani and Mrunal Thakur, released in cinema halls on December 7. PTI RDS RDS RDS

Advertisement

Published January 15th, 2024 at 18:41 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

2 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

5 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

5 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

5 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

8 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

8 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

8 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

12 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    Worldan hour ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement