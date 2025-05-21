Retro OTT Release: Suriya Starrer Gears Up For Streaming Debut After Underwhelming Box Office Run, Premiere Date And Platform Revealed

Retro OTT Release: Suriya and Pooja Hegde starrer action drama Retro had a rather underwhelming run at the box office after its release on May 1. As is the case with South releases, Retro OTT premiere will happen 4 weeks after its theatrical debut. Reports are now afloat about its tentative OTT release, leaving fans excited.

When and where will Retro premiere on OTT?

Retro is all set to stream from June 5. Reportedly, Netflix has acquired its digital rights at a hefty price and will stream the movie in early June. It will be available in multiple languages, including Hindi.

Suriya stars as Pari in Retro | Image: YouTube screengrab

At the box office, Retro started strong and minted ₹52.95 crore in its first week. This was despite competition from Nani's HIT: the Third Case and Ajay Devgn starrer Raid 2. However, the movie received mixed reviews from fans, which affected its run significantly after a week. In the 2nd week, it minted just ₹6.94 crore, while it failed to hit even ₹2 crore in its third week. So far, Retro India collection stands at a little over ₹60 crore and under ₹100 crore worldwide. After Kanguva, this is Suriya's second commercial flop in a row. The movie will look to enjoy a second lease of life on OTT now.

What is Retro about?

Retro is directed by Karthik Subbaraj. Joju George, Jayaram and Karunakaran also star in the movie. Retro is produced by Jyotika and Suriya under their banner 2D Entertainment and Subbaraj’s Stone Bench Creations.

Pooja Hegde as Rukmani in Retro | Image: YouTube screengrab