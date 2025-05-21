Retro OTT Release: Suriya Starrer Gears Up For Streaming Debut After Underwhelming Box Office Run, Premiere Date And Platform Revealed

Updated May 21st 2025, 16:56 IST
Retro OTT Release: Suriya and Pooja Hegde starrer action drama Retro had a rather underwhelming run at the box office after its release on May 1. As is the case with South releases, Retro OTT premiere will happen 4 weeks after its theatrical debut. Reports are now afloat about its tentative OTT release, leaving fans excited.
Retro is all set to stream from June 5. Reportedly, Netflix has acquired its digital rights at a hefty price and will stream the movie in early June. It will be available in multiple languages, including Hindi.
At the box office, Retro started strong and minted ₹52.95 crore in its first week. This was despite competition from Nani's HIT: the Third Case and Ajay Devgn starrer Raid 2. However, the movie received mixed reviews from fans, which affected its run significantly after a week. In the 2nd week, it minted just ₹6.94 crore, while it failed to hit even ₹2 crore in its third week. So far, Retro India collection stands at a little over ₹60 crore and under ₹100 crore worldwide. After Kanguva, this is Suriya's second commercial flop in a row. The movie will look to enjoy a second lease of life on OTT now.
Retro is directed by Karthik Subbaraj. Joju George, Jayaram and Karunakaran also star in the movie. Retro is produced by Jyotika and Suriya under their banner 2D Entertainment and Subbaraj’s Stone Bench Creations.
Pari (played by Suriya) lives and works under his adoptive father Thilak (Joju George). Pari loves Rukmani (Pooja Hegde), who insists that Pari must free himself from Thilak’s dominance and leave the path of violence. Out of love, Pari chooses a peaceful life and decides to let go of everything, but from that moment, problems begin to unfold. Will he keep his promise to Rukmani? What happens next unfolds in Retro.
