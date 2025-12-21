Revolver Rita On OTT: When And Where To Watch Keerthy Suresh Starrer Crime Comedy

Revolver Rita On OTT: Keerthy Suresh's action comedy film did not enjoy a good run at the ticket window. The Telugu film arrived amid decent buzz but soon, bad reviews flooded social media and this affected its theatrical run. Despite releasing in Tamil and Telugu, it wasn't able to touch even ₹5 crore gross mark at the domestic box office. Now, Revolver Rita has locked its OTT release date and is all set to stream in multiple languages, in hopes of finding newer audiences.

When and where to watch Revolver Rita on OTT

Revolver Rita will premiere digitally on Netflix. The streamer announced the OTT debut of Keerthy Suresh's film, writing, "Watch Revolver Rita on Netflix out 26 December in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam (sic)." The Hindi dubbed version of the film will not be available for now. It is also uncertain whether the Hindi version of Revolver Rita will stream in the coming time or not.

A still from Revolver Rita

The film is produced by Sudhan Sundaram and Jagadish Palanisamy, with music composed by Sean Roldan. The JK Chandru directorial also stars Radhika Sarathkumar, Sunil, Redin Kingsley and others in prominent roles.

What is the story of Revolver Rita?

Revolver Rita follows the story of Rita (Keerthy Suresh), a young woman living in Pondicherry with her mother and two sisters. After her father passed away when she was a child, she and her mother have been the family's breadwinners. One night, as the family prepares to celebrate the niece's birthday, their plans are interrupted by a drunk gangster. A confrontation follows and the family ends up killing the intruding gangster. Now, they must cover up the crime and hide the body. The involvement of another gang and a lot of confusion in the aftermath of the gangster killing make Revolver Rita the perfect recipe for mystery and comedy.