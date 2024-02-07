Advertisement

Salaar hit the big screens on December 22 and became one of the highest-grossing films of the past year. The movie is headlined by Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran while Prashanth Neel takes the directorial seat. Days after the film’s theatrical release, there were speculations about its digital premiere. The streaming platform, Netflix, has now announced the official date of the movie’s premiere.

Salaar to premiere on OTT this weekend



On January 19, Netflix announced the official premiere date of Prabhas starrer. The film will be available for streaming from January 20. The caption along with the announcement read, “Khansaar ka Salaar, Varadharaja Mannar ka Salaar is here and you already know the war machine is UNSTOPPABLE! #Salaar is coming to Netflix on 20 January in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.” However, the film will not release in Hindi.

As a part of Sankranti, Netflix announced a slate of Telugu films scheduled to release on the platform soon. With the sequel to Allu Arjun’s blockbuster film Pushpa 2, Junior NTR’s Devara and Prabhas’ Salaar coming to the service, Netflix will be home to some of the most awaited films Telugu cinema has to offer in 2024. However, the dates of the other releases have not been announced yet.

Salaar breaches ₹400 crore mark at the domestic box office

Salaar has managed to cross the Rs 400 crore nett mark at the Indian box office in all languages after releasing on December 22 alongside Dunki. This comes after the team gathered for a private success bash, which was graced by Prithviraj Sukumaran, producer Vijay Kiragandur and director Prashanth Neel. While the collection in the Telugu language stands at Rs 216.39 crore and counting, the Hindi biz stands at Rs 148 crore plus mark as it nears the Rs 150 crore. The Malayalam and Kannada versions have contributed Rs 10.99 crore and Rs 5.35 crore respectively.

Meanwhile, the worldwide gross collection of the Prabhas starrer has crossed the Rs 700 crore mark making it only the fourth South Indian film after RRR, Baahubali 2 and KGF Chapter 2 to reach the benchmark.