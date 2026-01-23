Updated 23 January 2026 at 19:58 IST
Sirai OTT Premiere Leaves Watchers Miffed With Zee5, Here's Why
The poor audio and visual quality of Sirai on Zee5 has miffed watchers, who took to social media to flag their concerns.
Sirai On OTT: Among the many titles that have debuted on OTT this weekend, Tamil crime thriller Sirai is on movie watcher's playlist. Made on a reported budget of ₹6 crore, the film went on to mint over ₹31 crore worldwide, emerging as a huge hit. Moreover, Sirai also earned critical acclaim for its gripping storyline, measured performances and the climax. While many were excited to watch Sirai on OTT over the Republic Day weekend, as it debuted online, watchers complained of the low quality print that has been uploaded by the streamer.
Sirai is currently streaming on Zee5 in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Its Telugu and Hindi versions are yet to be released on digital. However, many viewers pointed out that low quality audio and visual of the print ruins the movie watching experience. Many flagged this on social media, tagged the streamer and demanded an immediate upgrade of the movie print on streaming. Fans even complained about the bad audio quality and even questioned when the Hindi and Telugu dubbed versions will premiere.
What is Sirai about?
Cop-turned director Tamizh has helmed Sirai, which is about an escort cop who finds himself in trouble after a convict escapes from his custody enroute to court. Head constable V Karthivaran (Vikram Prabhu) is informed about IPC Section 129, which states that the said cop might face imprisonment of up to three years. Will Abdul (LK Akshay Kumar) manage to escape and evade the cops? Why does he wish to escape and whom did he kill to end up in prison? Will Kathiravan face the wrath of the force? These are the questions that Sirai answers.
Published On: 23 January 2026 at 19:58 IST