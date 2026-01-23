Sirai OTT Premiere Leaves Watchers Miffed With Zee5, Here's Why

Sirai On OTT: Among the many titles that have debuted on OTT this weekend, Tamil crime thriller Sirai is on movie watcher's playlist. Made on a reported budget of ₹6 crore, the film went on to mint over ₹31 crore worldwide, emerging as a huge hit. Moreover, Sirai also earned critical acclaim for its gripping storyline, measured performances and the climax. While many were excited to watch Sirai on OTT over the Republic Day weekend, as it debuted online, watchers complained of the low quality print that has been uploaded by the streamer.

Sirai is currently streaming on Zee5 in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Its Telugu and Hindi versions are yet to be released on digital. However, many viewers pointed out that low quality audio and visual of the print ruins the movie watching experience. Many flagged this on social media, tagged the streamer and demanded an immediate upgrade of the movie print on streaming. Fans even complained about the bad audio quality and even questioned when the Hindi and Telugu dubbed versions will premiere.

Sirai features Vikram Prabhu and LK Akshay Kumar | Image: X

What is Sirai about?